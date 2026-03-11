ETV Bharat / bharat

Bharat Taxi Service Will Expand To All Big Cities, Talukas In Next 2-3 Years: MoS Cooperation

Rajya Sabha proceedings are underway during the Budget Session of the Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday said the cooperative sector ride-hailing service Bharat Taxi will be expanded to all big cities and talukas in the next 2-3 years.

In reply to questions on job creation by cooperative societies in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal said Bharat Taxi was started to empower drivers and increase their income.

"Its booking can be done easily through the mobile app. It has full guarantee of security and also provides complete transparency. It has been integrated with the Delhi Police,” Pal said.

The minister said Bharat Taxi is operational in Delhi-NCR, Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Somnath, and Dwarka.