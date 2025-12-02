ETV Bharat / bharat

'Bharat Taxi' Begins Pilot Operation In Delhi With Over 51k Registered Drivers On Mobile App

New Delhi: 'Bharat Taxi', a ride-hailing app service backed by eight top cooperative organisations, on Tuesday began a pilot operation in the national capital, as it looks to rival established players like Ola, Uber and Rapido to provide reliable transportation services. The soft launch includes cars, auto and bikes, with more than 51,000 drivers registered so far on the app.

The digital app, 'Bharat Taxi', will be operated by the Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd, a multi-state cooperative society, registered under the MSCS Act 2002 on June 6, 2025. The promoters of the Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd are Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul), IFFCO, KRIBHCO, NAFED, NDDB, NCEL, NCDC and NABARD. There are two driver representatives elected on the board.

"Bharat Taxi has been launched in Delhi with more than 51,000 drivers registered on the app," Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd Chairman Jayen Mehta told PTI. The registration of drivers in Gujarat is underway, said Mehta, who is also the MD of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCCMMF).

"The Prime Minister's vision of Sahakar Se Samridhi has inspired the Ministry of Cooperation, led by Union Minister Amit Shah, to create this new co-operative organisation for the benefit of lakhs of drivers across the country," Mehta said.