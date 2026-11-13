'Bharat Summit 2026' Starts In Hyderabad
'Bharat Summit 2026' will feature a total of eight panel discussions and a special plenary session.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: The second Bharat Summit started in Hyderabad on Friday with a plenary address by former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid.
The 13–14 November summit brings together nearly 1,000 delegates from around 70 countries for two days of discussions on issues ranging from artificial intelligence and climate change to how cities can expand economic opportunity. Participants include policymakers, political representatives, intellectuals and representatives of think tanks.
At Friday morning’s opening press briefing, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Bhongir MP and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Media Cell Chairman, announced that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will address the summit’s valedictory session on Saturday, 14 November. Earlier that day, Gandhi will meet gig workers at a separate programme at Jayabheri Ground in Hyderabad.
The Government of Telangana, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, is hosting the summit in the 80th year of India’s independence. Reddy acknowledged the support of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu and TPCC President B. Mahesh Kumar Goud.
The closing day marks the 137th birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Reddy recalled that the inaugural Bharat Summit marked 70 years since the Bandung Conference, which helped lay the foundations for the Non-Aligned Movement.
"Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru helped bring newly independent countries together at a time when they were under pressure to choose sides," Reddy said. "He believed they had the right to make their own choices and a responsibility to work together."
After Friday morning’s opening plenary, Friday’s programme includes seven international panels at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) and four Telangana Rising panels at HITEX.
The international panels will examine artificial intelligence, climate change, youth participation in politics, multilateral institutions and gender justice. The Telangana panels will examine Future City, urbanisation and economic justice, with a focus on making growth more inclusive, sustainable and equitable.
Speakers named at the briefing include Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Deepender Hooda, Jothimani, Supriya Shrinate, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Madhu Yakshi Goud and Dr Kadyam Kavya, alongside international speakers. Panel discussions continue on Saturday ahead of the valedictory session.
The India and the World Expo opened at 11:30 AM on Friday. It showcases ideas, initiatives and opportunities for international collaboration.