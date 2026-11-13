ETV Bharat / bharat

'Bharat Summit 2026' Starts In Hyderabad

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka speaking at the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad on Friday ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The second Bharat Summit started in Hyderabad on Friday with a plenary address by former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid.

The 13–14 November summit brings together nearly 1,000 delegates from around 70 countries for two days of discussions on issues ranging from artificial intelligence and climate change to how cities can expand economic opportunity. Participants include policymakers, political representatives, intellectuals and representatives of think tanks.

At Friday morning’s opening press briefing, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Bhongir MP and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Media Cell Chairman, announced that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will address the summit’s valedictory session on Saturday, 14 November. Earlier that day, Gandhi will meet gig workers at a separate programme at Jayabheri Ground in Hyderabad. The Government of Telangana, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, is hosting the summit in the 80th year of India’s independence. Reddy acknowledged the support of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu and TPCC President B. Mahesh Kumar Goud. The closing day marks the 137th birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Reddy recalled that the inaugural Bharat Summit marked 70 years since the Bandung Conference, which helped lay the foundations for the Non-Aligned Movement.