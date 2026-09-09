ETV Bharat / bharat

Bharat Ratna Awardee C.N.R Rao Gets SIR Notice Over Name Spelling Mismatch

Bengaluru: Bharat Ratna awardee and renowned scientist Professor C.N.R. Rao, 92, received a notice on Wednesday, in connection with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka over a spelling mismatch in his name.

The notice issued to Professor Rao cites “self-name mismatch” as the reason. While his name reportedly appears in the older electoral rolls as “Prof CNR Rao”, the current electoral roll contains an additional “f” in the professional title, recording it as “Proff CNR Rao”.