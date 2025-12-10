Bharat Gen, IIT Bombay's New 'Made In India' Air Tool In All Indian Languages
Published : December 10, 2025 at 5:23 PM IST
Mumbai: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has launched its first Artificial Intelligence (AI) company - 'BharatGen Technology Foundation'. This company was registered in Maharashtra on November 7. This is to transcend international technology based on English, as it is expected to serve the domestic AI technology created for Indian languages based on domestic demands.
This business is owned by IIT Bombay, making this institution a key component in building AI infrastructure, that goes beyond being only an institution.
According to a press release issued by IIT Bombay, the goal of BharatGen is to create a large language model (LLM) that can function in at least 22 Indian languages.
"This model will incorporate all major languages, including Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Telugu, Punjabi, Kannada, and Gujarati. Later on, Konkani, Warli, tribal dialects, and Vidarbha dialects will be added to this Artificial Intelligence (AI). Text, voice, documents, and scanned documents will all be comprehensible to this AI," the release added.
According to IIT Bombay, by 2026, BharatGen will provide support for all 22 languages. "AI bots and services can then be developed by startups, industry, researchers, and state governments. India's reliance on foreign businesses will significantly decrease once it has its own AI. BharatGen at IIT Bombay is more than just a technical initiative," said Professor Ganesh Ramakrishnan, Founder Director of the BharatGen Technology Foundation and Professor at IIT Bombay.
Some Indian individuals have found it difficult to use the service because the majority of AI on the global market today is based in English. The release added that BharatGen has four primary goals for the project and will overcome that obstacle.
"Develop a self-sufficient, domestic AI for India, bring Marathi and other languages to digital platforms. Give students and companies access to open-source AI technologies and create extensive linguistic data for study," it said.
Leading institutions, including IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Hyderabad, are collaborating with IIT Bombay to carry out this initiative. As a result, this project is a multilingual AI software at the national level.
Many of BharatGen's models will be available in open source format, which will be beneficial for free experimentation, especially for students and researchers. It will also provide an opportunity for startups to create their own apps. AI services in Marathi and other languages will also be useful for government departments, and this will reduce dependence on expensive foreign software.
According to Prof. Ganesh Ramakrishnan, "This makes BharatGen the largest government multimodal AI initiative. It is a crucial part of the Government of India's AI Mission and will allow various states, ministries, and public institutions nationwide to use a single, safe, and accountable AI system."
This project is expected to improve everyday life's use of technology. This will help in Marathi mobile services for banking, healthcare, and government work. This will also prove beneficial for an immediate translation of documents. Through this technology, farmers can receive suggestions and information on crops, weather, and fertiliser in their native language. Moreover, there is a facility for voice-activated support for senior citizens, the release said.
BharatGen is expected to receive financial support of Rs 1,250 crore from the Centre. The Department of Science and Technology has provided substantial funds for this project, Rs 235 crore, and the IT and Electronics Ministry has promised Rs 1,058 crore aid, the release said.
The Computer Science Department of IIT Bombay was founded in 1982. The institute started making significant strides in the fields of IT and AI after the departments of KReSIT and CSE merged in 2006. IIT Bombay is currently regarded as a global "tech factory" that creates tech firms, rather than just an engineering school.
