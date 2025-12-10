ETV Bharat / bharat

Bharat Gen, IIT Bombay's New 'Made In India' Air Tool In All Indian Languages

Mumbai: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has launched its first Artificial Intelligence (AI) company - 'BharatGen Technology Foundation'. This company was registered in Maharashtra on November 7. This is to transcend international technology based on English, as it is expected to serve the domestic AI technology created for Indian languages based on domestic demands.

This business is owned by IIT Bombay, making this institution a key component in building AI infrastructure, that goes beyond being only an institution.

According to a press release issued by IIT Bombay, the goal of BharatGen is to create a large language model (LLM) that can function in at least 22 Indian languages.

"This model will incorporate all major languages, including Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Telugu, Punjabi, Kannada, and Gujarati. Later on, Konkani, Warli, tribal dialects, and Vidarbha dialects will be added to this Artificial Intelligence (AI). Text, voice, documents, and scanned documents will all be comprehensible to this AI," the release added.

According to IIT Bombay, by 2026, BharatGen will provide support for all 22 languages. "AI bots and services can then be developed by startups, industry, researchers, and state governments. India's reliance on foreign businesses will significantly decrease once it has its own AI. BharatGen at IIT Bombay is more than just a technical initiative," said Professor Ganesh Ramakrishnan, Founder Director of the BharatGen Technology Foundation and Professor at IIT Bombay.

Some Indian individuals have found it difficult to use the service because the majority of AI on the global market today is based in English. The release added that BharatGen has four primary goals for the project and will overcome that obstacle.

"Develop a self-sufficient, domestic AI for India, bring Marathi and other languages to digital platforms. Give students and companies access to open-source AI technologies and create extensive linguistic data for study," it said.