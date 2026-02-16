ETV Bharat / bharat

South Star Rail To Operate Bharat Gaurav Trains To Kashmir, Vaishno Devi On April 11

The trains-Kashmir Valley Holiday Special and Vaishno Devi Holiday Special will offer 13-day all-inclusive package tours, which will commence on April 11. The operator said the package includes a 33 per cent subsidy provided under the Bharat Gaurav initiative. Unlike regular trains, tickets for the special service are not available on the IRCTC website. Reservations can be made directly through Tour Times via phone or its official website.



The train will stop for passengers at Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with halts at Penukonda, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Gooty, Dhone, Kurnool, Gadwal, Mahabubnagar and Secunderabad.



The Kashmir itinerary covers Agra, Srinagar, Sonmarg, Gulmarg, Amritsar and Delhi for 13 days. The fare starts at Rs 42,400 for Sleeper Class, Rs 54,000 for Third AC, Rs 61,000 for Second AC and Rs 68,200 for First AC.



The Vaishno Devi tour includes Agra, Mathura, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Kurukshetra, Vaishno Devi, Amritsar and Delhi. The 13-day journey is priced from Rs 36,800 for Sleeper Class, Rs 48,700 for Third AC, Rs 54,300 for Second AC and Rs 65,700 for First AC.



The all-inclusive package covers train travel, hotel accommodation, sightseeing, transfers, meals on board and during off-train stays, travel insurance, onboard public announcement systems, security staff and tour managers. Passengers are advised to carry only essential luggage for overnight stays and sightseeing. The package also allows eligible travellers to claim LTC/LFC benefits.



According to the operator, 52 departures have been conducted so far under the Bharat Gaurav service, covering 2,97,130 kilometres and serving 24,980 pilgrims and tourists. “We are operating the special train service for people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to make summer travel to the destinations easier,” the organisers said.

