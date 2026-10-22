ETV Bharat / bharat

Bharat Biotech's Nucelion, VeGen Bio Target 2028 Launch For India's First Dual-Target CAR-T Therapy For Myeloma

Hyderabad: India's advanced cancer therapy ecosystem is set for a big boost as Nucelion Therapeutics Pvt Ltd (Nucelion), a subsidiary of Bharat Biotech, joined hands with VeGen Bio Pvt Ltd, a Hyderabad-based precision oncology company, to develop and manufacture VL-2511, an investigational dual-target CAR-T cell therapy for multiple myeloma.

With an aim to establish an end-to-end pathway, the partnership between Nucelion, a specialised cell and gene therapy contract research, development, and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO), and VeGen Bio spans technology transfer, clinical-stage manufacturing and eventual commercial production of innovative cell therapies in India.

VL-2511 is designed to target both BCMA and CD19, two antigens associated with multiple myeloma, potentially helping address antigen escape. According to the firms, the programme has clinical experience in China and is undergoing clinical development in the United States. The partners are targeting an Indian Phase 1/2 trial and commercialisation in 2028.

As per the announcement on Wednesday, under the agreement, Nucelion will serve as the technology transfer and clinical- and commercial-stage manufacturing partner for VeGen Bio's lead candidate, VL-2511, a first-in-class dual BCMA/CD19 autologous CAR-T therapy for multiple myeloma into its single-site GMP manufacturing facility, designed to meet CDSCO, US FDA, and EMA regulatory standards.

The collaboration centers on therapeutic translation, process development and manufacturing scale-up, rather than marketing or distribution. The partnership combines Nucelion's manufacturing infrastructure, technical expertise and production capabilities with VeGen Bio's scientific expertise and therapeutic pipeline. Over time, the collaborative framework is intended to serve as a platform for additional cell therapy candidates across VeGen Bio’s pipeline.

The companies will also focus on process optimisation, manufacturing yields and operational efficiency to improve production economics, with the aim of reducing manufacturing costs and improving access to advanced cell therapies in India.

"Many CAR-T programs stall between a promising construct and a product that can be made reliably at scale. As one of India’s first dedicated cell and gene therapy CRDMOs, Nucelion closes that gap, taking partners like VeGen from process development through clinical and commercial manufacturing. Our work on VeGen’s dual-target CAR-T program shows that model in action and builds the capacity India needs to bring these therapies to more patients. As our facility is designed to meet US FDA and EMA standards, companies can also commercially launch their products worldwide," said Raghu Malapaka, PhD, CBO, Nucelion Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.

"CAR-T cell therapy holds significant promise for patients with serious cancers, but realising its full potential requires a coordinated approach to technology transfer, manufacturing, scalability, and commercialisation. VL-2511 is a key program in VeGen Bio’s mission to advance innovative therapies for unmet medical needs. This partnership combines complementary strengths, providing VeGen Bio with a pathway to technology transfer, manufacturing, and pipeline expansion, while enabling our CDMO partner to establish and grow its cell therapy manufacturing capabilities. Together, we aim to build an end-to-end ecosystem for Indian cell therapy innovation that creates sustainable value while making next-generation treatments more accessible and affordable for Indian patients," said Prashant Bhavar, Director, VeGen Bio Pvt. Ltd.

Advancing Dual-Target Innovation: VL-2511

Multiple myeloma remains a serious haematological malignancy associated with significant unmet medical needs and substantial treatment-access challenges in India. VL-2511, is a Phase II Clinical Stage, dual-target autologous CAR-T cell therapy with an established recommended Phase II dose (RP2D), designed to simultaneously target BCMA and CD19.

By targeting two distinct antigens, VL-2511 is designed to address antigen escape, a mechanism through which malignant cells evade immune recognition by losing or downregulating a targeted antigen.

With clinical experience in China and ongoing clinical development in the United States, VL-2511 has demonstrated differentiated clinical activity, with exceptionally promising and potentially best-in-class activity in patients with extramedullary disease (EMD), alongside a favorable safety profile. Its efficient and potentially scalable manufacturing process offers opportunities to improve treatment affordability and accessibility, particularly in India.