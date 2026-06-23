ETV Bharat / bharat

Bharat Bhushan Tiwari Encounter Row: Bihar Police Book Five Cops Including SHO, SDPO

Ara: Police have booked five police personnel including a Sub-Divisional Police Officer(SDPO) and the Station House Officer(SHO) into the death of a youth during an encounter in Bihar's Bhojpur.

The slain Bharat Bhushan Tiwari was killed during an encounter on June 17 at Bilauti village, under the Shahpur police station limits. The police claim that Bharat fired at them and was shot during retaliatory fire in “self-defense”. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Bhojpur SP Raj on Tuesday confirmed the registration of an FIR against the concerned SDPO and the suspended Station House Officer (SHO) of Shahpur, Rajesh Malakar besides three other cops. The case was registered following a complaint filed by the deceased's mother, Asha Devi.

Devi alleged that her son had surrendered by throwing away his weapon during a Facebook Live session. Despite this, the police apprehended him and opened fire, she said. The complaint alleged that Bharat Tiwari received five bullets in the police encounter.