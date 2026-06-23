Bharat Bhushan Tiwari Encounter Row: Bihar Police Book Five Cops Including SHO, SDPO
The FIR was registered following a complaint by the slain's mother Asha Devi, who alleged her son was killed in cold blood.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
Ara: Police have booked five police personnel including a Sub-Divisional Police Officer(SDPO) and the Station House Officer(SHO) into the death of a youth during an encounter in Bihar's Bhojpur.
The slain Bharat Bhushan Tiwari was killed during an encounter on June 17 at Bilauti village, under the Shahpur police station limits. The police claim that Bharat fired at them and was shot during retaliatory fire in “self-defense”. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Bhojpur SP Raj on Tuesday confirmed the registration of an FIR against the concerned SDPO and the suspended Station House Officer (SHO) of Shahpur, Rajesh Malakar besides three other cops. The case was registered following a complaint filed by the deceased's mother, Asha Devi.
Devi alleged that her son had surrendered by throwing away his weapon during a Facebook Live session. Despite this, the police apprehended him and opened fire, she said. The complaint alleged that Bharat Tiwari received five bullets in the police encounter.
The family demanded an impartial investigation into the entire matter and action against the guilty police personnel.
ADG (Law and Order) Sudhanshu Kumar on Monday acknowledged that there was a lapse on part of the police. Speaking to reporters, he stated that strict action would be taken against the police personnel involved in the encounter based on the investigation.
"A detailed inquiry was conducted into the Bharat Tiwari encounter case. The investigation revealed that the concerned police personnel failed to exercise the requisite caution while handling and monitoring the accused on June 16. Lapses at multiple levels regarding security arrangements and the management of the accused came to light, necessitating departmental action," Kumar said.
Bharat, a mentally distressed youth, used to raise issues related to the deprived sections of society, including flood protection and relief, as he wanted to change the indifferent administrative system, according to his family and locals.
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