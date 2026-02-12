Bharat Bandh Impact: Trade Union And Farmers' Strike Disrupts Normal Life Across Several States; Transport Services Hit
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Modi government ignored the voices of workers and farmers while making decisions concerning their future.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 10:32 AM IST|
Updated : February 12, 2026 at 11:40 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: Normal life was affected across several states on Thursday (February 12) due to the nationwide strike called by major trade unions and farmers' organisations in protest against alleged "anti-worker and anti-farmer" policies of the Central government.
The Bharat Bandh call given by major trade unions including the Confederation of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) and several others, has brought life to a standstill.
Early impact was seen in parts of Odisha, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and many other states, with markets shut and buses remaining off the roads.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other farmers' bodies have also extended full support, saying the India-US interim trade agreement will hurt Indian agriculture by exposing local producers to cheaper imports.
Organisers said the strike is not only about the trade deal but also about a range of government policies. Unions have demanded:
(i) Repeal of the four new labour codes, which they said are weakening worker rights.
(ii) Withdrawal of bills such as the Draft Seed Bill and Electricity Amendment Bill.
(iii) Revival of MGNREGA and related social security measures.
On the other hand, farmers have specifically objected to the India-US trade pact, arguing that it will allow cheap imports of agricultural and other products that could undercut domestic markets.
Extending support to the Bharat Bandh call, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he stands firmly with the issues of workers and farmers and with their struggles. "Today, millions of workers and farmers across the country are on the streets, raising their voice for their rights. Workers fear that the four Labour Codes will weaken their rights. Farmers are apprehensive that trade agreements will strike a blow to their livelihood. And weakening or eliminating MGNREGA could snatch away the last support of the villages. When decisions were taken regarding their future, their voice was completely ignored," Gandhi alleged.
आज देशभर में लाखों मजदूर और किसान अपने हक़ की आवाज़ बुलंद करने सड़कों पर हैं।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 12, 2026
मजदूरों को डर है कि चार श्रम संहिताएँ उनके अधिकारों को कमजोर कर देंगी।
किसानों को आशंका है कि व्यापार समझौता उनकी आजीविका पर चोट करेगा।
और मनरेगा को कमजोर या खत्म करने से गांवों का आख़िरी सहारा भी…
"Will Modi ji listen now? Or is the “grip” on him too strong? I stand firmly with the issues of workers and farmers and with their struggle," he said in a post on X.
Kerala Situation
The strike against the Centre's Labour Codes has brought normal life to a standstill across Kerala. Even though the state government declared a "dies-non" for government employees, attendance at offices was expected to remain low as transport vehicles stopped operations.
The General Administration Department of the state government issued an order stating that unauthorised absence of an officer on account of the strike shall be treated as 'dies-non', which means the pay for the day on which the strike is taking place will be withheld from the salary if officials do not report for duty. No leave would be granted to teachers and government employees except in cases of personal illness or illness of close relatives, examinations, maternity leave or other unavoidable reasons, the order added.
Apart from government offices, shops and businesses were also likely to remain closed due to the nationwide 24-hour strike.
Travellers were among the worst affected, with KSRTC and private buses remaining off the roads. Auto-rickshaw unions also announced that they would not operate during the strike.
"I have been waiting for a KSRTC bus since 6 am to return home to Kanjiramattom after my night duty. But no buses are operational. I will wait for a few more hours before going to the railway station to catch a local train to reach my destination," reported news agency PTI, quoting a passenger in Kochi.
Passengers arriving by train from other states at various railway stations were also affected and have been stranded, waiting for public transport to resume services.
Bandh Impact In Odisha
In Odisha, Congress as well as major Left parties including CPI, CPI(M), CPI-ML Liberation and the All India Forward Bloc have extended support to the strike, called by major central trade unions, including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, AICCTU, TUCC, LPF, UTUC and SEWA, along with other independent federations. The unions alleged that ever since BJP-led NDA government came to power for a third term at the Centre, it has carried out a "brutal attack" on the rights of workers, farmers, students, youth, women, minorities, Dalits, tribals and intellectuals.
The impact of the bandh is clearly visible in capital city Bhubaneswar and other parts of the state. Members of the trade unions staged protest at railway station and locked 'Aama Bus' depot in Bhubaneswar. While Baramunda bus terminal looks deserted, members of CITU were seen picketing in different parts of the city.
Activists are staging demonstrations at places like Jayadev Vihar Chowk and Master Canteen Chowk. Bus services on main roads have been stopped, while schools and colleges have remained closed.
Trade unions have also blocked national highways in different parts of the state. The Bharat Bandh has also affected normal life in Puri. Several labour groups are protesting near Puri bus stand against what they call the anti-labour policies of the central government.
The Left parties have alleged that the BJP government in Odisha has failed to ensure safety of women, despite having announced night duty for them. They also accused the government of irregularities in the state's grain procurement system, claiming that procurement time is running out while grain is not being purchased. "There is widespread corruption in recruitment examinations. People are being harassed and looted under various pretexts of the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act. Law and order in Odisha is crumbling, with criminals enjoying protection by politicians," said CPI leader Janardan Pati during a meeting ahead of the strike.
"Atrocities against Dalits, tribals and women are increasing, while the government is handing over Odisha's mineral resources to private interests and displacing lakhs of tribals, Dalits and farmers," he added, urging all to take to the streets to raise these issues.
