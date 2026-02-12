ETV Bharat / bharat

Bharat Bandh Impact: Trade Union And Farmers' Strike Disrupts Normal Life Across Several States; Transport Services Hit

Bhubaneswar: Normal life was affected across several states on Thursday (February 12) due to the nationwide strike called by major trade unions and farmers' organisations in protest against alleged "anti-worker and anti-farmer" policies of the Central government.

The Bharat Bandh call given by major trade unions including the Confederation of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) and several others, has brought life to a standstill.

Early impact was seen in parts of Odisha, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and many other states, with markets shut and buses remaining off the roads.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other farmers' bodies have also extended full support, saying the India-US interim trade agreement will hurt Indian agriculture by exposing local producers to cheaper imports.

Organisers said the strike is not only about the trade deal but also about a range of government policies. Unions have demanded:

(i) Repeal of the four new labour codes, which they said are weakening worker rights.

(ii) Withdrawal of bills such as the Draft Seed Bill and Electricity Amendment Bill.

(iii) Revival of MGNREGA and related social security measures.

Protest by trade unions in Bhubaneswar (ETV Bharat)

On the other hand, farmers have specifically objected to the India-US trade pact, arguing that it will allow cheap imports of agricultural and other products that could undercut domestic markets.

Extending support to the Bharat Bandh call, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he stands firmly with the issues of workers and farmers and with their struggles. "Today, millions of workers and farmers across the country are on the streets, raising their voice for their rights. Workers fear that the four Labour Codes will weaken their rights. Farmers are apprehensive that trade agreements will strike a blow to their livelihood. And weakening or eliminating MGNREGA could snatch away the last support of the villages. When decisions were taken regarding their future, their voice was completely ignored," Gandhi alleged.

"Will Modi ji listen now? Or is the “grip” on him too strong? I stand firmly with the issues of workers and farmers and with their struggle," he said in a post on X.