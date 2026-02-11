Bharat Bandh On February 12: Banks, Schools, Colleges, Transport Services May Be Affected; Know The Likely Impact Of Shutdown
Ahead of bandh, major Left parties in Odisha, along with trade unions and bank employees' associations, have urged people to make the protest a success.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Several trade unions along with farmers' organisations have called a Bharat Bandh on Thursday (February 12) in protest against alleged "anti-worker and anti-farmer" policies of the Central government. If reports are anything to go by, as many as 30 crore workers are likely to join the dawn-to-dusk nationwide strike, hinting at major disruption in normal life across states.
The Bharat Bandh call has been jointly issued by major trade unions including the Confederation of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) and several others.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other farmers' bodies have also extended full support, saying the India-US interim trade agreement will hurt Indian agriculture by exposing local producers to cheaper imports.
Not only this, several political parties and regional outfits including Left parties, VCK (Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi) and DMK have voiced solidarity with the strike and urged people to take part in huge numbers.
Organisers said the strike is not only about the trade deal but also about a range of government policies. Unions have demanded:
(i) Repeal of the four new labour codes, which they said are weakening worker rights.
(ii) Withdrawal of bills such as the Draft Seed Bill and Electricity Amendment Bill.
(iii) Revival of MGNREGA and related social security measures.
(iv) Opposition to privatisation and corporate-friendly reforms.
On the other hand, farmers have specifically objected to the India-US trade pact, arguing that it will allow cheap imports of agricultural and other products that could undercut domestic markets.
Likely Impact
While possible impact of the February 12's Bharat Bandh is still not known, the strike is expected to affect normal life in many parts of the country:
- Public transport including buses, auto-rickshaws and trucks may face complete disruption or be halted in some places.
- Shops, markets and commercial hubs may remain closed.
- Schools and colleges may remain shut.
- Government offices and PSUs operations could be suspended.
As far as banks are concerned, staff unions have announced a one-day strike; hence, key services like cash transactions and cheque clearing may be delayed, though RBI has not declared an official bank holiday.
However, emergency services like hospitals, ambulances and essential utilities are expected to operate normally.
In states like Kerala, Odisha and Karnataka, a near-total shutdown is expected with most of the non-essential activities likely to be affected.
Left Parties Target BJP Govt In Odisha
In Odisha, major Left parties including CPI, CPI(M), CPI-ML Liberation and the All India Forward Bloc have appealed to the people to join the strike and make it a success. A joint press conference was held at Bhubaneswar, where Left leaders urged workers, farmers and citizens to join the protest.
The strike here has been called by major central trade unions, including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, AICCTU, TUCC, LPF, UTUC and SEWA, along with other independent federations. The unions alleged that ever since BJP-led NDA government came to power for a third term at the Centre, it has carried out a "brutal attack" on the rights of workers, farmers, students, youth, women, minorities, Dalits, tribals and intellectuals.
The Left parties have alleged that the BJP government in Odisha has failed to ensure safety of women, despite having announced night duty for them. They also accused the government of irregularities in the state's grain procurement system, claiming that procurement time is running out while grain is not being purchased. "There is widespread corruption in recruitment examinations. People are being harassed and looted under various pretexts of the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act. Law and order in Odisha is crumbling, with criminals enjoying protection by politicians," said CPI leader Janardan Pati.
"Atrocities against Dalits, tribals and women are increasing, while the government is handing over Odisha's mineral resources to private interests and displacing lakhs of tribals, Dalits and farmers," he added, urging all to take to the streets to raise these issues.
Meanwhile, labour organisations said the government ignored their 12-point charter of demands, despite reminders and frequent agitation, leaving them with no option but to take to the streets on February 12.
Meanwhile, banking services are likely to be affected. The State Bank of India has cautioned customers that services could be disrupted on February 12 due to the nationwide bank strike. Unions such as the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) have also asked their members to support the strike.
Chittaranjan Panda, Coordinator of the United Bank Forum Union, Odisha, said bank employees would participate in the protest indirectly.
While most of the services may remain disrupted in Odisha, essential services like patient care, ambulance services, fire brigade services and water supply will continue, sources said.
