ETV Bharat / bharat

Bharat Bandh On February 12: Banks, Schools, Colleges, Transport Services May Be Affected; Know The Likely Impact Of Shutdown

A view of a deserted road during a 'Bharat Bandh' call by a forum of 10 central trade unions and their associates last year ( File/ANI )

New Delhi: Several trade unions along with farmers' organisations have called a Bharat Bandh on Thursday (February 12) in protest against alleged "anti-worker and anti-farmer" policies of the Central government. If reports are anything to go by, as many as 30 crore workers are likely to join the dawn-to-dusk nationwide strike, hinting at major disruption in normal life across states.

The Bharat Bandh call has been jointly issued by major trade unions including the Confederation of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) and several others.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other farmers' bodies have also extended full support, saying the India-US interim trade agreement will hurt Indian agriculture by exposing local producers to cheaper imports.

Not only this, several political parties and regional outfits including Left parties, VCK (Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi) and DMK have voiced solidarity with the strike and urged people to take part in huge numbers.

Organisers said the strike is not only about the trade deal but also about a range of government policies. Unions have demanded:

(i) Repeal of the four new labour codes, which they said are weakening worker rights.

(ii) Withdrawal of bills such as the Draft Seed Bill and Electricity Amendment Bill.

(iii) Revival of MGNREGA and related social security measures.

(iv) Opposition to privatisation and corporate-friendly reforms.

On the other hand, farmers have specifically objected to the India-US trade pact, arguing that it will allow cheap imports of agricultural and other products that could undercut domestic markets.

Likely Impact

While possible impact of the February 12's Bharat Bandh is still not known, the strike is expected to affect normal life in many parts of the country: