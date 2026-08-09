ETV Bharat / bharat

Forgotten Oustees: Bilaspur Still Struggles For Justice Decades After Building Bhakra Dam

Bilaspur: Even after 65 years of their displacement, the Bhakra oustees are yet to come to terms with their loss. It was on August 9, 1961, that the old Bilaspur city and 354 villages around it were submerged to build the Bhakra dam in Himachal Pradesh.

The Bhakra Nangal Dam, built on the Sutlej River, was constructed under the Bhakra Nangal Project. Its construction began in 1948 and was completed in 1962. On October 22, 1963, the country's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, dedicated it to the nation.

At the inauguration, Nehru had said, "Something is amazing, something awe-inspiring, something that stirs your heart in the Bhakra Nangal project. Bhakra is a symbol of India's progress. The main purpose of this dam is irrigation and power generation."

India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru during the ianuguration of Bhakra Nangal Dam (ETV Bharat Archive)

According to estimates, nearly 12,000 families comprising around 52,000 people were forced to abandon their homes and hearths. While the new city of Bilaspur stands established today, the pain and struggle of those displaced continue unabated. Bilaspur was earlier known as the Kahlur state

Sandeep Sankhyan, a member of a displaced family, said, "The pain of that displacement is still fresh. There's no doubt that the dam built illuminated the entire country and launched numerous schemes and projects. Irrigation facilities were established as far as Punjab and Rajasthan. However, the pain in the hearts of the people of Bilaspur remains fresh even today.”

“Bilaspur was submerged, and new houses were built in a planned manner. But it's very difficult to evaluate the ancient culture and civilisational sentiments that were submerged. Our mythology, religious and cultural heritage that are buried beneath the water cannot be restored to perfection even today,” he added.

Senior citizens become emotional when they remember the old city where an entire culture resided in its streets, courtyards, temples and freshwater sources. The Dholra Palace, the Chamdu wells, the sweet water of Panchrukhi and the rare paintings of the Gopal Temple were all lost in the depths of the Gobind Sagar lake.

Forgotten Oustees: Bilaspur Still Struggles For Justice Decades After Building Bhakra Dam (ETV Bharat)

When India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, called the Bhakra Dam ‘the modern temple of the nation’, he promised that those displaced would be provided amenities that would help them forget their suffering.