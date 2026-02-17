'Bhajanlal Govt Created 'Chora' In Budget...': BJP MLA Courts Controversy With Sexist Remarks In Rajasthan Assembly
BJP MLA Bahadur Singh Koli said that the previous Ashok Gehlot government had given birth to a 'Chori' evoking a sharp response from the opposition.
Jaipur: Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) MLA from Rajasthan Bahadur Singh Koli has courted controversy linking the Bhajanlal Sharma government's budget to a “chora”(son) and that of the previous Congress government to a “chori”(daughter). The saffron party legislator's sexist remarks in the ongoing budget session of the assembly have evoked a sharp reaction from the opposition Congress MLAs.
Speaking during a debate on the budget in the House on Monday, Koli offered a bizarre argument to praise the current government and criticize the previous Gehlot government. He said, "Ours is a budget for youth, theirs was for old age. The Bhajanlal Sharma government has already created a "chhora" (son) in the budget. Those who create a son in their youth are always useful." The BJP MLA further taunted former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying that the announcements made by Gehlot in his last budget gave birth to a "chhori" (daughter), which is why he was in the opposition today.
Sharp Attack From Opposition Congress
Opposition members in the House strongly objected to Koli's misogynistic remarks. The opposition alleged that the use of such language by a public representative not only shows disrespect towards women but also sends a wrong message to society.
As soon as Koli uttered these words, the opposition members in the House became enraged. The Congress and other opposition parties called the language highly objectionable and said that a public representative calling a son "useful" and a daughter "the reason for defeat" reflects his backward mentality. The opposition alleged that such statements send a wrong message to society regarding daughters.
While political sarcasm and satire are common in the House, assessing the budget's success based on gender is said to be against the decorum of the legislative assembly. Political analyst Shyamsunder Sharma believes such expressions are not in keeping with the dignity of public life. In a state like Rajasthan, where numerous schemes are being implemented to promote women's empowerment and girls' education, such language is understandable to raise questions.
