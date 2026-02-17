ETV Bharat / bharat

'Bhajanlal Govt Created 'Chora' In Budget...': BJP MLA Courts Controversy With Sexist Remarks In Rajasthan Assembly

Jaipur: Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) MLA from Rajasthan Bahadur Singh Koli has courted controversy linking the Bhajanlal Sharma government's budget to a “chora”(son) and that of the previous Congress government to a “chori”(daughter). The saffron party legislator's sexist remarks in the ongoing budget session of the assembly have evoked a sharp reaction from the opposition Congress MLAs. Speaking during a debate on the budget in the House on Monday, Koli offered a bizarre argument to praise the current government and criticize the previous Gehlot government. He said, "Ours is a budget for youth, theirs was for old age. The Bhajanlal Sharma government has already created a "chhora" (son) in the budget. Those who create a son in their youth are always useful." The BJP MLA further taunted former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying that the announcements made by Gehlot in his last budget gave birth to a "chhori" (daughter), which is why he was in the opposition today. A view of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly (ETV Bharat)