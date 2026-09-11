ETV Bharat / bharat

'Bhaigiri Cool Nahi Hai': Daman Collector Makes Thar, Fortuner Owners Take Road Safety Pledge In Unique Initiative

New Delhi: "Bhaigiri cool nahi hai" (Don attitude or show of power is not cool). That was the message from the Daman administration in the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, as hundreds of Mahindra Thar and Toyota Fortuner owners gathered for a one-of-its-kind road safety campaign and took a pledge to drive responsibly.

The campaign 'Thar-Fortuner Sankalp Yatra' saw owners and drivers of the two SUVs participate in the road safety awareness drive led by Daman District Collector Saurabh Mishra.

The Department of Information and Publicity, Daman, shared a video of the event on 'X' on Wednesday (September 9), showing the participants taking the Road Safety Pledge administered by the District Collector.

In the video, participants can be seen carrying placards with messages such as "Raftaar nahi, Sanskaar" (Not speed, but culture) and "Bhaigiri nahi, zimmedari" (Not show of power, but responsibility), highlighting the need for responsible driving rather than displaying the power of their vehicles.

The pledge called on drivers not to overspeed or drive negligently, perform stunts, race or drift on roads, or drive under the influence of alcohol. They also pledged not to allow others to perform such activities with their vehicles.

"I pledge to not over-speed or drive my vehicle negligently. I will not do stunts, racing, or drifting on the roads with my vehicle, and I will not allow others to do so either. I will not drive my vehicle while I am inebriated," they vowed.

The SUV owners also pledged to avoid unauthorised modifications, including changes to tyres, lights, silencers and window tints, as well as unnecessary honking, and promised to abide by the traffic rules.