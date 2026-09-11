'Bhaigiri Cool Nahi Hai': Daman Collector Makes Thar, Fortuner Owners Take Road Safety Pledge In Unique Initiative
Responding to Daman administration's campaign, social media users welcomed the initiative, with some of them calling for similar drives across the country.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST
New Delhi: "Bhaigiri cool nahi hai" (Don attitude or show of power is not cool). That was the message from the Daman administration in the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, as hundreds of Mahindra Thar and Toyota Fortuner owners gathered for a one-of-its-kind road safety campaign and took a pledge to drive responsibly.
The campaign 'Thar-Fortuner Sankalp Yatra' saw owners and drivers of the two SUVs participate in the road safety awareness drive led by Daman District Collector Saurabh Mishra.
Daman Collector made Thar and Fortuner owners take an oath to drive safely on the roads. pic.twitter.com/zCpJy9BqOr— DesiEsco🇮🇳 (@DesiEsco7) September 10, 2026
The Department of Information and Publicity, Daman, shared a video of the event on 'X' on Wednesday (September 9), showing the participants taking the Road Safety Pledge administered by the District Collector.
In the video, participants can be seen carrying placards with messages such as "Raftaar nahi, Sanskaar" (Not speed, but culture) and "Bhaigiri nahi, zimmedari" (Not show of power, but responsibility), highlighting the need for responsible driving rather than displaying the power of their vehicles.
The pledge called on drivers not to overspeed or drive negligently, perform stunts, race or drift on roads, or drive under the influence of alcohol. They also pledged not to allow others to perform such activities with their vehicles.
"I pledge to not over-speed or drive my vehicle negligently. I will not do stunts, racing, or drifting on the roads with my vehicle, and I will not allow others to do so either. I will not drive my vehicle while I am inebriated," they vowed.
Thar and Fortuner owners participating in the ‘Thar-Fortuner Sankalp Yatra’ and taking the Road Safety Pledge administered by District Collector. @anandmahindra #daman #damanpublicity #thar #fortuner #TharKaMatlabZimmedari #awareness pic.twitter.com/K62cTnQDDm— Department of Information & Publicity (@DamanPublicity) September 9, 2026
The SUV owners also pledged to avoid unauthorised modifications, including changes to tyres, lights, silencers and window tints, as well as unnecessary honking, and promised to abide by the traffic rules.
During the campaign, Collector Mishra reportedly urged the owners to spread the message on social media and tag Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, appealing for a nationwide road safety campaign associated with Thar vehicle. "Thar is not a vehicle for 'bhaigiri' or 'ruffiangiri' (don or ruffianly behaviour). Thar means responsibility, and Thar owners should be citizens who extend help to women on the road and to victims of road accidents," The Indian Express quoted Mishra as saying.
The campaign comes amid frequent discussions on social media on the general public image of the two SUVs, the Thar in particular, which is sometimes allegedly associated with rash driving, overspeeding and displaying the vehicle's power.
Responding to the Daman administration's campaign, social media users welcomed the initiative, with some of them calling for similar campaigns across the country.
"Welcome step. Mahindra Group should organise similar safety awareness initiative nationwide and alter the Thar brand image for the better," said one user in the name of Urban Meerut.
"Great initiative but I wish this pledge really works and people swear by it which looks difficult. As arrogance and ego comes free to them after purchasing these vehicles. Salute to the beginning and looking forward to see this getting more action in other states as well," said another.
"FINALLY someone had the initiative to call this out, issue is Pan India. Thar drivers are too rash. Also, @anandmahindra I had tagged about rear stop lights intensity, it seems to be too high and blinds the driver behind," said 'X' user Amit K Prasad.
Indian billionaire entrepreneur and Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw also praised the initiative, saying that a public pledge can sometimes be more effective than road signs. She described the Daman Collector's move as "commendable".
"I think India needs this kind of 'schooling' more than another driving lesson! Commendable move by the Daman Collector. Making Thar and Fortuner owners take an oath to drive safely, sometimes a little public pledge may work better than a thousand road signs!" she remarked.
I think India needs this kind of " schooling" more than another driving lesson! 😄— Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) September 10, 2026
commendable move by the daman collector. making thar and fortuner owners take an oath to drive safely, sometimes a little public pledge may work better than a thousand road signs! https://t.co/ihAW7hqQ9c
Officials of the Daman administration said the initiative focuses on addressing the perception around powerful SUVs and encouraging their owners to associate them with road safety, responsibility and helping others in distress.
Disclaimer: The choice of a Thar or Fortuner, by itself, does not indicate a driver's behaviour. In no way, the campaign in Daman indicates that Thar or Fortuner owners are a group of reckless drivers. There is also no major study establishing that ownership of a particular vehicle type is linked to rash driving or road accidents, neither has the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) listed vehicle type in its accident data.
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