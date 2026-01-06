ETV Bharat / bharat

Bhagwat Discusses Hindu Unity, Social Harmony In RSS Meet In Mathura

Mathura: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday emphasised Hindu unity and the principle of social harmony, self-reliance, and family values at a meeting here, an office-bearer of the outfit said.

Bhagwat arrived in Mathura on Sunday for a three-day national executive meeting of the RSS, underway at Keshav Dham. He will be in Vrindavan for seven days.

On Monday, members were divided into groups and discussed region-wise and objective-wise goals, the RSS member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

During the meeting, the RSS chief called for the implementation of the 'Panch Parivartan' (five transformations) formula, which was decided upon on Vijayadashami last year to mark the completion of 100 years of the RSS.