Bhagwat Discusses Hindu Unity, Social Harmony In RSS Meet In Mathura

Bhagwat arrived in Mathura on Sunday for a three-day national executive meeting of the RSS, underway at Keshav Dham

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File/ANI)
By PTI

Published : January 6, 2026 at 7:51 AM IST

Mathura: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday emphasised Hindu unity and the principle of social harmony, self-reliance, and family values at a meeting here, an office-bearer of the outfit said.

Bhagwat arrived in Mathura on Sunday for a three-day national executive meeting of the RSS, underway at Keshav Dham. He will be in Vrindavan for seven days.

On Monday, members were divided into groups and discussed region-wise and objective-wise goals, the RSS member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

During the meeting, the RSS chief called for the implementation of the 'Panch Parivartan' (five transformations) formula, which was decided upon on Vijayadashami last year to mark the completion of 100 years of the RSS.

Asked whether issues like 'love jihad' and violence against Hindus in Bangladesh were discussed, the office-bearer said, "Actually, discussions at that level haven't taken place yet." He said that on Saturday morning, the RSS chief will visit the Vrindavan Chandrodaya Temple (undergoing construction), which is claimed to be the world's tallest at 700 feet once completed.

The next day, he will open a celebration event of the 100th year of the arrival of Sant Sudama Das Ji in Vrindavan.

According to the administrators of Sudama Kuti Ashram, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also been invited to the event.

