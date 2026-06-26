ETV Bharat / bharat

Bhagwant Mann Viral Video Case: Fake Forensic Report Prepared For Rs 10 Lakh, Says Gurugram Police

Gurugram: Gurugram Police claimed to have made a “major headway” in the case of alleged fabrication of a forensic report on a viral liquor-splash video of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann by arresting two accused.

The complainant Jaspreet, alias Jassi, who is a forensic expert, allegedly confessed to involving two persons, Ankit and Arun, to prepare the fake report on the video after he was threatened by some senior officers of Punjab.

“Jaspreet claimed he was pressured by senior Punjab officials to prepare the fake report, and his family was threatened,” police said, adding that Ankit and Arun also admitted to attempting to influence the probe by creating the allegedly fabricated cyber report.

During the probe, Gurugram police found that Arun prepared a report under the name “Cyber ​​Yaan” and Ankit under “Cyber ​​Sentinel". “However, no such recognised cyberforensic labs exist, nor do they have any official standing,” police said.

Citing the probe, police said that Jaspreet received Rs. 10 lakh for preparing the fake report and transferred Rs. 50,000 online to Ankit’s account for assistance. “After learning of the matter, we froze the relevant bank accounts,” they said.

The probe further revealed that neither of the arrested individuals was a permanent government employee; instead, they worked on a contractual basis in various government offices.

Arun was a contract employee at the ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ office in Panchkula, while Ankit was providing services on a contract basis at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) office in Delhi.