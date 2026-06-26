Bhagwant Mann Viral Video Case: Fake Forensic Report Prepared For Rs 10 Lakh, Says Gurugram Police
Gurugram Police exposed alleged coercion by Punjab officials in CM Bhagwant Mann’s liquor-splash video case and arrested two suspects for fabricating the forensic report.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Gurugram: Gurugram Police claimed to have made a “major headway” in the case of alleged fabrication of a forensic report on a viral liquor-splash video of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann by arresting two accused.
The complainant Jaspreet, alias Jassi, who is a forensic expert, allegedly confessed to involving two persons, Ankit and Arun, to prepare the fake report on the video after he was threatened by some senior officers of Punjab.
“Jaspreet claimed he was pressured by senior Punjab officials to prepare the fake report, and his family was threatened,” police said, adding that Ankit and Arun also admitted to attempting to influence the probe by creating the allegedly fabricated cyber report.
During the probe, Gurugram police found that Arun prepared a report under the name “Cyber Yaan” and Ankit under “Cyber Sentinel". “However, no such recognised cyberforensic labs exist, nor do they have any official standing,” police said.
Citing the probe, police said that Jaspreet received Rs. 10 lakh for preparing the fake report and transferred Rs. 50,000 online to Ankit’s account for assistance. “After learning of the matter, we froze the relevant bank accounts,” they said.
The probe further revealed that neither of the arrested individuals was a permanent government employee; instead, they worked on a contractual basis in various government offices.
Arun was a contract employee at the ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ office in Panchkula, while Ankit was providing services on a contract basis at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) office in Delhi.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Crime, Naveen Sharma, also confirmed the development and Jaspreet’s confessions.
“Jaspreet told the police that he is a Sikh himself and that Punjab Police officials held him hostage, intimidated him, and coerced him into preparing a specific report to suit their agenda,” he said.
“He had absolutely no idea that this fabricated report would be used to mislead and challenge the Akal Takht Sahib, the supreme temporal authority of the Sikhs,” Sharma added.
The ACP (Crime) also revealed that the entities credited with preparing the alleged report do not possess accreditation as cyberforensic labs.
“Transactions in the accused individuals’ bank accounts have also been scrutinised. Efforts are now being made to identify the electronic devices and digital mediums used to generate the forged report and to determine whether any other individuals or officials played a role in the matter,” he said.
“Alongside examining digital evidence, the police are working to uncover who else was involved in this alleged conspiracy,” Sharma added.
Also Read