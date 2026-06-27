ETV Bharat / bharat

‘I’m A Farmer, Hid Nothing’: Bhagirath Choudhary Responds To Rs 99 Lakh Farm Subsidy Corruption Allegations

Jaipur: Union minister of state for agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary on Saturday dismissed the allegations of misuse of his office to receive a subsidy of Rs 99.03 lakh for a commercial cucumber farming project under a scheme administered by his own ministry.

Choudhary claimed that he did not indulge in any wrongdoing while availing the subsidy as he had been involved in farming long before entering politics.

“I am a farmer and have been in agriculture since my childhood days. I have not hidden anything. I had applied for the subsidy in 2018 and had publicly disclosed details of the loans and subsidies I availed for the project,” he added.

The BJP leader also claimed that the local officials had inspected the project site and approved the subsidy .

“I use the farm to train cultivators in modern agricultural practices and natural farming. Thousands of farmers install polyhouses and avail subsidies. So, I did too," he said.

Choudhary’s clarification followed a newspaper report which claimed that Choudhary had secured the subsidy under a scheme overseen by the National Horticulture Board (NHB), where he serves as ex-officio vice-president by virtue of his office.