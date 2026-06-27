‘I’m A Farmer, Hid Nothing’: Bhagirath Choudhary Responds To Rs 99 Lakh Farm Subsidy Corruption Allegations
Union minister Bhagirath Choudhary denies corruption in receiving Rs 99 lakh farm subsidy, citing prior farming experience and official approvals amid opposition criticism.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Jaipur: Union minister of state for agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary on Saturday dismissed the allegations of misuse of his office to receive a subsidy of Rs 99.03 lakh for a commercial cucumber farming project under a scheme administered by his own ministry.
Choudhary claimed that he did not indulge in any wrongdoing while availing the subsidy as he had been involved in farming long before entering politics.
“I am a farmer and have been in agriculture since my childhood days. I have not hidden anything. I had applied for the subsidy in 2018 and had publicly disclosed details of the loans and subsidies I availed for the project,” he added.
The BJP leader also claimed that the local officials had inspected the project site and approved the subsidy .
“I use the farm to train cultivators in modern agricultural practices and natural farming. Thousands of farmers install polyhouses and avail subsidies. So, I did too," he said.
#WATCH अजमेर, राजस्थान: एक मीडिया रिपोर्ट पर कि उनके अपने मंत्रालय ने उन्हें खीरे के खेत के लिए एक स्कीम के तहत 99 लाख रुपये की सब्सिडी दी, कृषि राज्य मंत्री भागीरथ चौधरी ने कहा, " मैं एक किसान हूं और बचपन से खेती कर रहा हूं...मैंने कुछ नहीं छिपाया है। हजारों किसान पॉलीहाउस लगाते… pic.twitter.com/8aLu8yNGZQ— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 27, 2026
Choudhary’s clarification followed a newspaper report which claimed that Choudhary had secured the subsidy under a scheme overseen by the National Horticulture Board (NHB), where he serves as ex-officio vice-president by virtue of his office.
The subsidy was granted under the central scheme, the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), which was launched in 2014-15 to promote large-scale commercial cultivation of select vegetables and flowers.
The scheme offers subsidies of up to 50 per cent of the project cost, capped at Rs 1 crore per family, for crops such as cucumber, capsicum and tomato, besides select flower varieties.
Although the board is headed by the Union agriculture minister as ex-officio president, while the minister of state for agriculture serves as ex-officio vice-president. But, official records show that subsidy proposals are cleared by a separate NHB project approval committee that does not include either the board's president or vice-president.
Following the reports, opposition took a dig at the BJP, accusing it of conflict of interest and corruption.
Congress leader Pawan Khera said that “for the BJP, subsidy begins at home” and their corruption had been exposed despite tall claims of “zero tolerance” towards corruption.
मोदी सरकार के मंत्री भागीरथ चौधरी का बड़ा भ्रष्टाचार सामने आया है।— Rajasthan PCC (@INCRajasthan) June 27, 2026
कृषि राज्य मंत्री भागीरथ ने अपने ही मंत्रालय से 99 लाख रुपए की सब्सिडी उठा ली - खीरे की खेती के लिए।
मंत्री बनने के कुछ ही महीनों बाद ये खेल किया गया। भागीरथ ने अप्रैल 2025 में सब्सिडी मांगी और सिर्फ 14 दिन में… pic.twitter.com/Rvubc5GhYo
Khera called the arrangement “blatant loot” as Choudhary was “the applicant, the sanctioning authority, and the beneficiary -- all rolled into one.”
“How can the crop survive if the fence itself starts devouring the field?” he questioned, by invoking a Hindi proverb.
Other parties including, CPM, TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT) also attacked the ruling party over the allegations against Choudhary.
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