Bhagavad Gita Universal Guide For Righteous Living, Enlightened Action: Vice President

Kurukshetra: Calling the Bhagavad Gita "a universal guide for righteous living and enlightened action", Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday said that the Gita's teachings continue to serve as a guiding light for individuals and societies in times of rapid change.

Appearing as the chief guest for the Akhil Bhartiya Devasthanam Sammelan, held on the sidelines of the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav 2025, Radhakrishnan said he was honoured to stand on the pious soil of Kurukshetra, a land celebrated as the "Land of the Vedas." Kurukshetra is a timeless reminder that dharma ultimately triumphs over adharma, however powerful the latter may appear, he said.

Highlighting the context of the Mahabharata battle, he reminded the gathering that just before the war, Lord Krishna delivered the sacred teachings of the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna, offering humanity an eternal guide to duty, righteousness and selfless action. Lord Krishna's call to focus on one's karma, guided by dharma, remains the key to living a meaningful and purposeful life, the vice president said.

"Even after thousands of years, our nation and the world continue to celebrate the Gita. Kurukshetra remains the spiritual heart where this immortal wisdom was first spoken," he remarked. Emphasising that India's system of justice and moral conduct is rooted in the principles of the Gita, he said the scripture teaches that one must remain committed to righteous action without attachment to results.

A strong character is far more important than wealth or other worldly achievements, he added. The Gita guides humanity towards cultivating a virtuous and disciplined life, reminding us that moral strength arises from clarity of purpose and dedication to righteousness, Radhakrishnan noted.

Underscoring its enduring relevance, he expressed hope that in an age of rapid change, the Gita would continue to guide individuals, societies, and nations toward peace and harmony.