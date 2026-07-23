ETV Bharat / bharat

Bhagat Singh Looks On As They Protest, Far From Home And In Heart Of Delhi

Nihang Sikhs during the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET exam irregularities, in New Delhi on Thursday ( ANI )

New Delhi: "Revolution is an inalienable right of mankind. Freedom is an imperishable birthright of all," Bhagat Singh said during his 1929 Assembly Bomb case trial. Nearly a century later, that sentiment echoes at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where 15-year-old Raj arrived with no backpack, spare clothes or certainty of when he would return home.

After quietly slipping out of his house in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj four days ago to join the ongoing agitation led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Raj, who is still wearing the same clothes he left his house in, eats at the protest site with other protestors.

"I did not get my bag because I ran away from home. If my family had suspected anything, they would have stopped me," he said while handing out cold drinks to fellow demonstrators.

Raj is among many students and young people from different parts of the country who arrived at the Jantar Mantar after concealing their plans from their families, travelling overnight by train or buses for a cause they believe is bigger than themselves.

Another young woman from Prayagraj has chosen to hide not just her plans but also her identity. She said her father, members of her village community and several relatives are BJP supporters.

Fearing they would oppose her participation in the agitation, she has been wearing a mask to conceal her identity. "I am scared. They will not support this cause. Whatever is happening is wrong. Why is the government sleeping? This is wrong," she said.

Like their own stories, the symbols they carry also tell a story.

Throughout the month-long agitation, portraits of India's revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh, BR Ambedkar, Chandrashekhar Azad, Savitribai Phule and Jyotirao Phule have become a major part of the protest being led by youth, reflecting the ideals they say inspire their movement.

Among the most striking visuals has been a banner mentioning Bhagat Singh's jail protest in 1929. When Bhagat Singh was imprisoned in the 1929 Central Legislative Assembly bomb case, he launched a prolonged hunger strike demanding political prisoner status, turning the agitation into a powerful symbol of resistance against British rule.