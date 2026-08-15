'Bhagat Singh Is Not Any Party's Property': His Nephew On Politics, Ideology And Legacy
Kiranjeet Singh Sandhu says today's politics rarely reflects Bhagat Singh's selflessness, social vision and commitment to justice, reports Roshan Lal Saini.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
Saharanpur: Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh is remembered in Indian history not merely as a revolutionary, but as an idea and as someone who envisioned a social order where people would be judged by their humanity rather than their caste, religion or economic status.
Decades after Independence, Bhagat Singh's name continues to feature prominently on political platforms, in slogans, posters and speeches. But the question remains: how relevant are his ideas in today's politics and social system?
In an interview with ETV Bharat, Bhagat Singh's nephew Kiranjeet Singh Sandhu spoke candidly about the current political and social environment.
"Bhagat Singh is not the property or legacy of any one political party. He is a hero of the people of the entire country. Limiting his ideas to the ideology of any party, government or political establishment would diminish his personality and his thinking," Sandhu said.
He said political parties remember Bhagat Singh today, but there appears to be little effort to follow the path he showed.
"When Bhagat Singh and his comrades were fighting, they had no objective of gaining personal political benefits, positions or power. Their only concern was the future of the country and society," he said.
How Relevant Are Bhagat Singh's Ideas In Today's Politics?
Asked how much of Bhagat Singh's ideology remains in today's politics, Sandhu said the original ideology of not only Bhagat Singh but also other patriotic freedom fighters is not fully reflected in contemporary politics.
He said Bhagat Singh began seriously questioning the country and society at a very young age. He was not merely a young man opposed to British rule but also thought deeply about the social and economic order.
For Bhagat Singh, he said, freedom did not simply mean the departure of the British. He envisioned a system in which ordinary people received justice and dignity.
"Instead of working selflessly for the country and society, today's politics appears caught up in a race to serve personal and political interests. When Bhagat Singh and his comrades were fighting, they put the country above their own lives. Even after facing imprisonment, torture and the gallows, they did not compromise on their objective," Sandhu said.
Sandhu said the true meaning of remembering Bhagat Singh is to draw inspiration from his life and ideas, rather than merely using his photographs and slogans.
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