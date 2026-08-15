ETV Bharat / bharat

'Bhagat Singh Is Not Any Party's Property': His Nephew On Politics, Ideology And Legacy

Saharanpur: Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh is remembered in Indian history not merely as a revolutionary, but as an idea and as someone who envisioned a social order where people would be judged by their humanity rather than their caste, religion or economic status.

Decades after Independence, Bhagat Singh's name continues to feature prominently on political platforms, in slogans, posters and speeches. But the question remains: how relevant are his ideas in today's politics and social system?

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Bhagat Singh's nephew Kiranjeet Singh Sandhu spoke candidly about the current political and social environment.

"Bhagat Singh is not the property or legacy of any one political party. He is a hero of the people of the entire country. Limiting his ideas to the ideology of any party, government or political establishment would diminish his personality and his thinking," Sandhu said.

He said political parties remember Bhagat Singh today, but there appears to be little effort to follow the path he showed.

"When Bhagat Singh and his comrades were fighting, they had no objective of gaining personal political benefits, positions or power. Their only concern was the future of the country and society," he said.