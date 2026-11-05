Beware Of Cybercrime Threats While Online Festive Shopping
Uttar Pradesh’s Cybercrime Security Advisor Rakshit Tandon shares threats, precautions and preventions in a chat with ETV Bharat reporter Shyamveer Singh
Published : November 5, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
Agra: You know it's the festive season when lucrative online offers start popping up everywhere. With people indulging in heavy shopping, "bumper discounts", "attractive gifts", "cashbacks" and even freebies are on offer on various online shopping platforms to lure buyers.
But customers need to be wary and selective about their shopping, as shopping sprees are usually targeted by cybercriminals. This year too, police are receiving several complaints of cyberfraud related to festive shopping.
So how does one protect themselves from cybercriminals? Uttar Pradesh’s Cybercrime Security Advisor Rakshit Tandon told ETV Bharat that one should avoid tempting offers on social media. “Be cautious when shopping online. Cybercriminals are emptying people's bank accounts for even the slightest negligence,” he said.
About offers on social media, he said, “Often, these promises of a bumper discount, rebate or gift offer are actually a swindle orchestrated by cybercriminals, who resort to new methods of cyber fraud during Diwali.”
Lucrative offers can clean your bank account
Tandon said cybercriminals have become active due to the increased online shopping trend. They create fake websites, shopping links and offer attractive gifts, bumper discounts and other tempting offers on social media.
“They lure people with offers, claiming that items worth Rs 5,000 are available for Rs 2,000. Anyone tempted by these offers becomes a victim of cyber fraud. People are urged to refrain from making purchases based on such offers,” he warned.
Choose payment as cash on delivery only
Saying that the Indian government has designated bank websites with only one identity: [dot] bank [dot] in; Tandon said, “If you're shopping from a website, first consult Google to see if there are any complaints against the company. If there is even one, don't buy. Additionally, to avoid cyber fraud, we should only shop from websites of branded companies and their apps. If you're shopping after seeing attractive gift offers or bumper discounts on social media, opt for cash on delivery (COD),” he suggested.
Five common facts
Tandon listed five important elements cybercriminals use to trap people. These include fear, authority, greed, blackmailing and urgency.
He said messages supposedly from a friend or relative claiming an emergency need to be checked, but caution needs to be practiced. “I'd encourage everyone to remember these three things: Wait, zero trust, and verify. Also, always remember important things related to your mobile phone. For example, save the 1930 helpline number on your mobile phone. Keep changing your mobile and bank account passwords regularly,” he suggested.
He also asked people not to click on unknown links, and never to share one time passwords (OTPs) and card verification value (CVV).
Tackling digital arrests
Dwelling on the growing cases of digital arrests being reported not only in UP, but also in other states, Tandon asked people to be wary of cybercriminals posing as officers of the police, CBI, IB, Customs or other departments to carry out digital arrests. They call and threaten elderly people by claiming they have terrorist links, fraudulent amounts, hawala funds or otherwise threaten them to check their bank account details. These cases need to be reported immediately.
Fraud in the name of investment
He said people are also being cheated in the name of investment and substantial profits. Cybercriminals create fake advertisements and create videos using AI, making people believe that some prominent figure or celebrity is promoting a scheme. Lured by the promised good returns, people invest money in these schemes and cybercriminals disappear with it.
Threats of blocking challan, gas connection, card
Another mode adopted by cybercriminals is under the guise of threatening traffic fines and cancelling gas connections. Many such cases have been reported in Agra. “Additionally, numerous cases of fraud in the name of green gas connections have been registered at the Cyber Police Station. Similar incidents have occurred in other districts as well. Cybercriminals are also defrauding people in the name of blocking credit cards,” Tandon said.
Scam from APK file
He further explained that cybercriminals commit fraud by sending APK files on WhatsApp. Invitation cards for weddings or other auspicious events are sent via WhatsApp in this format and as soon as people click on them, they give control of the mobile phone to the criminals who go on to empty bank accounts.
Cheating in the name of courier
A new form of fraud that is emerging nowadays is courier fraud where cybercriminals call people posing as courier company representatives and ask them to call a mobile number. Once the person calls the number, they become victims of cyber fraud.
Be cautious on WhatsApp and social media
Dr. Tandon said that simply clicking on a suspicious link within a message puts the user's mobile phone or social media account under hacker control. Do not provide details by clicking on survey links.
“To avoid cyber scams this festive season, don't trust tempting offers and don't click on any unknown links. If you become a victim of cyber fraud despite all precautions, call 1930 to report the crime. Report it on the designated portal,” he said.
Some useful tips
“Use strong and unique passwords for each account. Verify website URLs before providing personal details. Self-verify unsolicited payment requests,” the cyber expert underlined. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) there were 11,073 cases of cybercrime registered in 2024 in the state.
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