ETV Bharat / bharat

Beware Of Cybercrime Threats While Online Festive Shopping

Agra: You know it's the festive season when lucrative online offers start popping up everywhere. With people indulging in heavy shopping, "bumper discounts", "attractive gifts", "cashbacks" and even freebies are on offer on various online shopping platforms to lure buyers.

But customers need to be wary and selective about their shopping, as shopping sprees are usually targeted by cybercriminals. This year too, police are receiving several complaints of cyberfraud related to festive shopping.

So how does one protect themselves from cybercriminals? Uttar Pradesh’s Cybercrime Security Advisor Rakshit Tandon told ETV Bharat that one should avoid tempting offers on social media. “Be cautious when shopping online. Cybercriminals are emptying people's bank accounts for even the slightest negligence,” he said.

About offers on social media, he said, “Often, these promises of a bumper discount, rebate or gift offer are actually a swindle orchestrated by cybercriminals, who resort to new methods of cyber fraud during Diwali.”

Lucrative offers can clean your bank account

Tandon said cybercriminals have become active due to the increased online shopping trend. They create fake websites, shopping links and offer attractive gifts, bumper discounts and other tempting offers on social media.

“They lure people with offers, claiming that items worth Rs 5,000 are available for Rs 2,000. Anyone tempted by these offers becomes a victim of cyber fraud. People are urged to refrain from making purchases based on such offers,” he warned.

Choose payment as cash on delivery only

Saying that the Indian government has designated bank websites with only one identity: [dot] bank [dot] in; Tandon said, “If you're shopping from a website, first consult Google to see if there are any complaints against the company. If there is even one, don't buy. Additionally, to avoid cyber fraud, we should only shop from websites of branded companies and their apps. If you're shopping after seeing attractive gift offers or bumper discounts on social media, opt for cash on delivery (COD),” he suggested.

Five common facts

Tandon listed five important elements cybercriminals use to trap people. These include fear, authority, greed, blackmailing and urgency.

He said messages supposedly from a friend or relative claiming an emergency need to be checked, but caution needs to be practiced. “I'd encourage everyone to remember these three things: Wait, zero trust, and verify. Also, always remember important things related to your mobile phone. For example, save the 1930 helpline number on your mobile phone. Keep changing your mobile and bank account passwords regularly,” he suggested.

He also asked people not to click on unknown links, and never to share one time passwords (OTPs) and card verification value (CVV).

Tackling digital arrests

Dwelling on the growing cases of digital arrests being reported not only in UP, but also in other states, Tandon asked people to be wary of cybercriminals posing as officers of the police, CBI, IB, Customs or other departments to carry out digital arrests. They call and threaten elderly people by claiming they have terrorist links, fraudulent amounts, hawala funds or otherwise threaten them to check their bank account details. These cases need to be reported immediately.