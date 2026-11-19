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'Between GTA 5 And 6, Here Is How India Upgraded': PM Modi Uses Grand Theft Auto Analogy To Reach Out To Youth

A collage of GTA style posters shared by PM Modi on Thursday morning. ( X@narendramodi )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: From a "fragile five" economy to the world's fastest-growing, from 2.82 GW of solar capacity to 175 GW, and from 20 per cent railway electrification to 99.6 per cent -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday used the popular video game Grand Theft Auto (GTA) to showcase India's development journey over the last 12 years.

In an apparent attempt to connect with the younger generation, PM Modi drew parallels between two versions of the popular game -- GTA 5, launched in 2013-14 when the previous UPA government was in power, and GTA 6, launched on Thursday under the Modi-led NDA dispensation -- to highlight changes in various development parameters.

"Between GTA 5 and 6, here is how India upgraded," he said in a social media post featuring illustrations of an aeroplane, train, rocket, solar station, mobile phone, road network and ship, among others. The prime minister said India was then described as part of the "fragile five", but is now the world's fastest-growing economy. He also said that poverty, which stood at 27 per cent at the time, has declined, with extreme poverty now reduced to just 2.6 per cent. Referring to the Swachh Bharat campaign and the construction of toilets, particularly for women, PM Modi said sanitation coverage had risen from 39 per cent to 100 per cent.