Between A Rock And A Hard Place: Kashmir’s Pastoralists Get Peanuts For Climate Inflicted Livestock Losses
In Kashmir where mutton demand is high, paltry compensation and cap on livestock loss has left pastoralists high and dry.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Srinagar: Extreme weather conditions linked with climate change are inflicting heavy losses on pastoralists in Jammu and Kashmir, yet the compensation they receive from the government is only a fraction of the market value of their livestock.
Two years ago Abdul Aziz Chopan lost his 13 sheep due to lightning strike in the Ashtaar highland pastures of Pir Panjal range in Budgam district of J&K. But the 60-year-old shepherd from an ethnic Kashmiri Chopan community, said he did not seek compensation due to the “cumbersome official procedure”.
According to a 2021 survey by the Tribal Affairs Department, Jammu and Kashmir has 6.12 lakh transhumant pastoralists, including Gujjar, Bakkerwal, Gaddi and Sippi and Chopan communities, whose livelihood depends on seasonal migration with livestock from May and October to highland pastures in Kashmir valley. Their livelihood has become increasingly vulnerable to climate change incidents like lightning, cloudbursts and landslides and deadly for their livestock.
This year, between May and up to July 15, more than 450 sheep, goats and cows were killed in cloudbursts and lightning across pasture lands in Pahalgam, Poonch, Gandberal and Tral, according to official data. Such livestock deaths are compensated under State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) norms. Owners are given Rs 3000 to 4000 each sheep under SDRF norms, against the market value of a sheep of Rs 15,000-50,000, pastoralists said. The relief is also capped for 30 sheep only.
“If more than 30 sheep die in a natural calamity, there is no compensation under SDRF,” Director Sheep Husbandry Kashmir Syed Moin Ul Haq told ETV Bharat.
Haq agreed that the compensation is less than market price of the livestock. “SDRF norms are outlined by the Government of India which have fixed the rates of sheep,” he said.
Despite the provision for compensation for his loss, Aziz said he did not seek any relief. “When I lost my sheep due to the lightning, I did not receive any relief. It was not possible for me to come down from the pastures, leave my herd unattended and write applications and wander from one government office to another. Also, I had no information about the relief scheme,” said Chopian, a resident of Brenwar village of Budgam district, where many families are rearing sheep in Pir Panjal pasturelands.
Tanvir Chopan, another pastoralist, who lost his 15 sheep due to a windstorm that swept and uprooted trees in the Doodpathri area last year, also did not seek any relief. “It is a very hectic process. Pastoralists are illiterate and they do not know how to write an application or which office to approach for compensation,” Tariq Ahmad Chopan, a research scholar in History, told ETV Bharat.
Chopan said lack of awareness, hectic official procedures dissuade the herders from following compensation schemes. “Some pastoralists apply for relief if they have male members in the family. But those who move up to high pasture lands along with families rarely have any awareness and information about relief schemes. They live in isolated pastures for six months, so they are rarely informed about schemes like SDRF and insurance,” he said.
Herders like Shokat Hussain of Dhandi Dharaat in Poonch district, who lost 50 sheep, goats, one buffalo, and one cow due to lightning strike on July 14 at Ranjati Dhok in Pir Panjal pastures will not get any compensation given the government's 30 livestock cap for compensation.
The highland pastures in the Kashmir valley are located in high risky areas where weather conditions alter dangerously and create more chances for cloudbursts, lightning and landslides, causing heavy losses to the pastoralists.
“Only insurance can mitigate the losses suffered by pastoralists. Shepherds and livestock owners must insure their livestock under the National Livestock Mission (NLM),” Hussain said.
According to the sheep husbandry department, more than 20 lakh sheep migrate to higher grazing lands from April to October. But these animals which provide livelihood and mutton supply to Jammu and Kashmir are now vulnerable to increasing incidents of cloudbursts and lightning strikes. Since June this year, the disaster management and meteorological departments have recorded 20 cloudburst incidents in high range pastures where pastoralists herd their animals.
As per the NLM guidelines, the Risk Management and Insurance has been implemented in all the districts of the country and covers goat, sheep and cattle. “The government provides 85 percent subsidy to the pastoralists on the insurance premium. Shepherds have to pay the remaining 15 percent only,” Haq said.
Faisal Raza, a bakerwal activist from Jammu, told ETV Bharat that the insurance scheme is limited to only 5 animals per beneficiary for animals and 10 sheep per beneficiary. He said that due to illiteracy among bakerwals there is lack of awareness about insurance.
Besides the weather vulnerabilities, the attack of wild animals like bears inflicts losses to them but there is no compensation given to the affected owners. “These attacks are generally less and not covered under SDRF compensation,” the director said.
A study titled Livestock Vulnerability and Holistic Approaches to Loss and Damage Assessment, published by Springer Nature, says that livestock forms the backbone of rural livelihoods and contributes to income, nutrition, and household security in India.
The study says weather vulnerability has wide social and economic impacts. About 67% of small, marginal, and landless farmers own nearly 70% of the country's livestock. They produce 62% of India's milk. The livestock sector contributes 25.6% to agricultural GDP and 4.11% to the national GDP. It provides jobs to around 8.8% of the population and is a key source of livelihood for nearly two-thirds of rural households, it says.
Tariq Ahmad Chopan, the research scholar, said lack of welfare measures and fair compensation are pushing pastoralists away from this traditional practice towards wage labour and other occupations. “If the government does not intervene, livestock numbers will decline and centuries-old pastoralism will also get hit,” he said.
Legislators from the tribal community including Javaid Iqbal Choudhary, Choudhary Akram and Chowdhary Zaffar Ali Khatana are demanding livestock-specific compensation schemes for pastoralists so they are protected from climate change inflicted losses.
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