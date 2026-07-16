ETV Bharat / bharat

Between A Rock And A Hard Place: Kashmir’s Pastoralists Get Peanuts For Climate Inflicted Livestock Losses

Members of the nomad community travels with his livestock during seasonal migration to highland pastures in Kashmir ( AFP )

Srinagar: Extreme weather conditions linked with climate change are inflicting heavy losses on pastoralists in Jammu and Kashmir, yet the compensation they receive from the government is only a fraction of the market value of their livestock.

Two years ago Abdul Aziz Chopan lost his 13 sheep due to lightning strike in the Ashtaar highland pastures of Pir Panjal range in Budgam district of J&K. But the 60-year-old shepherd from an ethnic Kashmiri Chopan community, said he did not seek compensation due to the “cumbersome official procedure”.

According to a 2021 survey by the Tribal Affairs Department, Jammu and Kashmir has 6.12 lakh transhumant pastoralists, including Gujjar, Bakkerwal, Gaddi and Sippi and Chopan communities, whose livelihood depends on seasonal migration with livestock from May and October to highland pastures in Kashmir valley. Their livelihood has become increasingly vulnerable to climate change incidents like lightning, cloudbursts and landslides and deadly for their livestock.

Members of the nomad community travels with his livestock during seasonal migration to highland pastures in Kashmir (IANS)

This year, between May and up to July 15, more than 450 sheep, goats and cows were killed in cloudbursts and lightning across pasture lands in Pahalgam, Poonch, Gandberal and Tral, according to official data. Such livestock deaths are compensated under State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) norms. Owners are given Rs 3000 to 4000 each sheep under SDRF norms, against the market value of a sheep of Rs 15,000-50,000, pastoralists said. The relief is also capped for 30 sheep only.

“If more than 30 sheep die in a natural calamity, there is no compensation under SDRF,” Director Sheep Husbandry Kashmir Syed Moin Ul Haq told ETV Bharat.

Members of the nomad community travels with his livestock during seasonal migration to highland pastures in Kashmir (IANS)

Haq agreed that the compensation is less than market price of the livestock. “SDRF norms are outlined by the Government of India which have fixed the rates of sheep,” he said.

Despite the provision for compensation for his loss, Aziz said he did not seek any relief. “When I lost my sheep due to the lightning, I did not receive any relief. It was not possible for me to come down from the pastures, leave my herd unattended and write applications and wander from one government office to another. Also, I had no information about the relief scheme,” said Chopian, a resident of Brenwar village of Budgam district, where many families are rearing sheep in Pir Panjal pasturelands.