Better Treatment For Eye Diseases Ahead | Bharat Biotech Signs Agreement With Pandorum Technologies
This partnership reflects the role specialised manufacturing capabilities can play in the development of emerging regenerative medicines.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 10:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Nucelion Therapeutics, a next-generation Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO and wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Biotech, and Bengaluru-headquartered Pandorum Technologies, a Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine company, on Wednesday announced that their manufacturing partnership will advance two PRIP-backed ophthalmology projects focused on developing investigational therapies for advanced keratopathy and wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
Pandorum is developing cell-free regenerative medicines based on designer exosomes that carry biological signals involved in communication between cells. The biological activity of these exosomes is tuned to address inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular pathology while supporting tissue repair.
The platform connects the manufacturing process, the product, its biological activities, and the corresponding tissue response in an integrated learning loop. Through its collaboration with Nucelion, Pandorum is connecting programmable regenerative-medicine design with reproducible manufacturing and indication-specific development—while building that capability in India with national research support.
Nucelion’s role in the two investigational ophthalmology projects will centre on process development and manufacturing support for Pandorum’s designer exosomes, aligned with the requirements and development stage of each programme.
This partnership reflects the role specialised manufacturing capabilities can play in the development of emerging regenerative medicines. The broader Pandorum–Nucelion collaboration is intended to provide material manufactured under Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) for clinical studies in India and abroad, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.
The advanced-keratopathy programme by Pandorum is directed towards clinical evaluation of investigational therapies for severe corneal disease. The wet-AMD programme extends the platform into retinal disease, with its current project focused on preclinical development and preparation for subsequent clinical translation.
Each programme will advance according to its own evidence, milestones, and regulatory requirements. The two projects reflect the potential of India’s research and manufacturing ecosystem to advance new approaches to treating eye diseases.
The two projects have a combined planned outlay of ₹16.97 crore, comprising up to ₹8 crore in funding under the PRIP scheme.
"Advanced therapies require process development, analytical methods, and manufacturing discipline to progress together. Our role is to help translate Pandorum’s product requirements into reproducible processes and development-stage manufacturing, with quality built into the work from the outset. This collaboration brings complementary capabilities together to advance complex biologics within India’s growing advanced-therapies ecosystem,” said Raghu Malapaka, Chief Business Officer, Nucelion Therapeutics.
"A regenerative medicine has to do more than show promise in the laboratory: its biological activity must be reproducible, and its effects must be evaluated in the right patients. PRIP support enables us to advance two distinct ophthalmology programmes through a common designer-exosome platform," said Tuhin Bhowmick, Co-founder and CEO, Pandorum Technologies.
"Our collaboration with Nucelion connects that platform to the manufacturing capability needed for rigorous development, with the goal of restoring tissue function and improving patients’ lives. We also see this collaboration as an opportunity to advance our shared vision of ‘Innovate and Make in India, for the World’," added Bhowmick.
About Nucelion Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.
Nucelion Therapeutics (a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Biotech International Ltd.) is a cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) backed by Bharat Biotech and operated independently under its own leadership and governance.
About Pandorum Technologies
Pandorum Technologies is a biotechnology company developing programmable, cell-free regenerative medicines to repair damaged tissues and restore function. Ophthalmology is a leading area of Pandorum’s translational research programme, which includes preclinical studies and preparation for prospective clinical studies.
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