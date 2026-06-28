'Better To Look Inwards...': India Rejects Pakistan Claims Linking It To Karachi Terror Attack
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal asked Pakistan to take credible action against the terror infrastructure in the country rather than pointing fingers at India.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
New Delhi: India on Sunday rejected Pakistan's claims linking it to the terror attack on a military base in Karachi the previous day which left four Pakistani soldiers dead.
In response to media queries regarding allegations made by Pakistan, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal asked Pakistan to act against the terror outfits operating from the country's own soil rather than pointing fingers at India.
“We have seen Pakistani reports making baseless allegations against India regarding the recent incident in Karachi. We categorically reject them. Instead of pointing fingers at others, Pakistan would do better to look inwards, take credible action against the terror infrastructure on its territory and rid itself of its proclivity to rely on terrorism as an instrument of state policy,” Jaiswal said in a statement.
Our response to media queries regarding allegations made by Pakistan ⬇️https://t.co/08biu984kA pic.twitter.com/eJ88YvCQvH— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 28, 2026
The Saturday's attack saw armed terrorists of the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a faction of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), storm the Sindh Rangers' Bhittai Wing headquarters in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar area around 8.30 pm. The ensuing gunfight between the terrorists and security forces lasted around an hour and half.
The Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos and the Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) joined Rangers personnel and eliminated six terrorists and capturing one injured attacker as per reports. Four Rangers soldiers were killed in the assault.
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