ETV Bharat / bharat

'Better To Look Inwards...': India Rejects Pakistan Claims Linking It To Karachi Terror Attack

New Delhi: India on Sunday rejected Pakistan's claims linking it to the terror attack on a military base in Karachi the previous day which left four Pakistani soldiers dead.

In response to media queries regarding allegations made by Pakistan, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal asked Pakistan to act against the terror outfits operating from the country's own soil rather than pointing fingers at India.

“We have seen Pakistani reports making baseless allegations against India regarding the recent incident in Karachi. We categorically reject them. Instead of pointing fingers at others, Pakistan would do better to look inwards, take credible action against the terror infrastructure on its territory and rid itself of its proclivity to rely on terrorism as an instrument of state policy,” Jaiswal said in a statement.