Beta Version Of New IRCTC Website Goes Live At 9 PM Today
Users can experience new look and feel of the website and provide feedback on its features; it can be accessed at the link: https: //www.irctc.co.in/eticket.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Following suggestions given by the students of Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) during their interaction with Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, the beta version of the new IRCTC website is being launched at 9 PM on Wednesday.
Users can experience the new look and feel of the website and provide feedback on its features. It can be accessed at the link: https: //www.irctc.co.in/eticket. The link to the beta version is also provided on the existing website on the homepage.
IRCTC has made the following four major improvements in the beta version:
1. Captcha: No unnecessary captchas, no unnecessary pop-ups, no flashing graphics, no distracting elements.
2. Seat availability: Visible across all classes.
3. Faster checkout: Reduction in the number of steps required for booking.
4. Easier repeat booking: Saved passenger details.
The students were made part of the design process, wherein they gave suggestions on improving the look and feel of the website. Based on the feedback received, the new website is ready for trial.
The beta version will facilitate user feedback on further improvements, which will be incorporated in future releases to enhance customer satisfaction. Soon, the IRCTC website will also be integrated with the upcoming new Passenger Reservation Engine. Since the Passenger Reservation Engine is also being revamped in parallel, the fully functional new IRCTC portal will be available in a few weeks.
In parallel, IRCTC is revamping the decades-old Passenger Reservation Engine that powers various train booking apps. This required extensive work because the system had to remain operational throughout the upgradation process. The new Passenger Reservation Engine will be launched very soon.
The IRCTC website was first launched in 2002 and currently handles an average of around 14.5 lakh tickets per day. The new website features a clean user interface and a simplified user experience.
IRCTC has requested users to provide valuable suggestions and feedback on the new design so that the website can be improved.
Also Read: