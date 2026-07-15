ETV Bharat / bharat

Beta Version Of New IRCTC Website Goes Live At 9 PM Today

IRCTC has made four major improvements in the beta version. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Following suggestions given by the students of Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) during their interaction with Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, the beta version of the new IRCTC website is being launched at 9 PM on Wednesday.

Users can experience the new look and feel of the website and provide feedback on its features. It can be accessed at the link: https: //www.irctc.co.in/eticket. The link to the beta version is also provided on the existing website on the homepage.

IRCTC has made the following four major improvements in the beta version:

1.⁠ ⁠Captcha: No unnecessary captchas, no unnecessary pop-ups, no flashing graphics, no distracting elements.

2.⁠ ⁠Seat availability: Visible across all classes.

3.⁠ ⁠Faster checkout: Reduction in the number of steps required for booking.