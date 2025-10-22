Bengaluru’s Bright Diwali Turns Dark As 90 People Suffer Eye Injuries, Pollution Levels Rise
Published : October 22, 2025 at 5:48 PM IST
Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s Diwali festivities turned grim this year, as more than 90 people including several children were hospitalized with eye injuries caused by firecrackers.
According to data from major eye hospitals, most victims were not directly bursting crackers but were bystanders or passersby who were accidentally struck by flying debris.
Narayana Nethralaya reported 51 patients, among whom 27 were children. Six people required surgery for serious injuries, while others were treated as outpatients. “Around 38 of them were injured while lighting crackers themselves, while others were hurt due to sparks from nearby celebrations,” said Dr Tejal SJ, ophthalmologist at Narayana Nethralaya.
Minto Eye Hospital treated 13 patients, including a 20-year-old youth who suffered permanent vision loss. He resides in Akkipet and is the sole breadwinner of his family. In another incident, a 67-year-old foreign national walking on a city street suffered a retinal injury when a firecracker fragment struck his eye. A 10-year-old boy was also hospitalized after sparks burned his eyelashes and damaged his cornea.
At BWSSB Kadubeesanahalli, AQI levels reached 140, the highest recorded in the city. Majestic reported an AQI of 116, BTM Layout 90, Bapuji Nagar 88, and Jayanagar 80. Hebbal recorded the lowest pollution with an AQI of 79. Noise levels also increased slightly, averaging 77.7 decibels on October 20 compared to 73.9 decibels a week earlier.
Mixed Trends and Public Concern
Across Karnataka, air pollution on Diwali’s first day was 37 per cent lower than last year and 13 per cent lower than normal days, according to KSPCB figures. However, Bidar, Dharwad, Shivamogga, and Belagavi recorded spikes, while Yadgir reported the cleanest air.
Dr BL Sujatha Rathod of Minto Eye Hospital urged residents to use protective eyewear and maintain a safe distance while bursting crackers, especially around children. In Kalasipalyam, a local volunteer observed, “The air turned thick by nightfall. It’s hard to breathe, even harder to justify calling this a celebration.”
Meanwhile, Joseph, an environmentalist, said, “This Diwali, the numbers tell a story darker than the smoke — fewer stars in the sky, more patients in hospitals.”
