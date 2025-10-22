ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru’s Bright Diwali Turns Dark As 90 People Suffer Eye Injuries, Pollution Levels Rise

Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s Diwali festivities turned grim this year, as more than 90 people including several children were hospitalized with eye injuries caused by firecrackers.

According to data from major eye hospitals, most victims were not directly bursting crackers but were bystanders or passersby who were accidentally struck by flying debris.



Narayana Nethralaya reported 51 patients, among whom 27 were children. Six people required surgery for serious injuries, while others were treated as outpatients. “Around 38 of them were injured while lighting crackers themselves, while others were hurt due to sparks from nearby celebrations,” said Dr Tejal SJ, ophthalmologist at Narayana Nethralaya.



Minto Eye Hospital treated 13 patients, including a 20-year-old youth who suffered permanent vision loss. He resides in Akkipet and is the sole breadwinner of his family. In another incident, a 67-year-old foreign national walking on a city street suffered a retinal injury when a firecracker fragment struck his eye. A 10-year-old boy was also hospitalized after sparks burned his eyelashes and damaged his cornea.