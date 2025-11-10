ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru Transgender Attack: Activists Urge Education And Accountability To End Hate Crimes Against Third Gender

According to the Movement for Gender and Sexual Pluralism (MGSP), Sukanya was forcibly confined and brutally assaulted by a group of eight to 10 people near Bommanahalli police station. The attackers reportedly cut her hair, beat her with sticks, and held her captive, demanding that she stay with them and not visit other houses. The assault left her with visible injuries and severe blood loss.

Following the incident, police registered an FIR and arrested one of the accused. “Law enforcement is actively pursuing the case, and we are closely following the investigation,” said Vaishali, Secretary of MGSP. Sukanya is currently recovering from physical injuries and psychological trauma.



Vaishali emphasized that incidents like this highlight the urgent need for education and awareness within communities. “We have demanded that the government take responsibility to create a dignified life for transgenders through training and welfare initiatives,” she said.



Advocate BT Venkatesh, counsel for Sukanya, confirmed that the accused has been granted bail under strict conditions. “The court has made it clear that he must not repeat such acts or attempt to threaten the victim,” he said. He added that the incident is being examined to determine whether it constitutes lynching or attemptto murder, noting the seriousness of the offense.



Venkatesh further said the community is taking the issue seriously. “Those who have been released on bail have been warned and are now aware that further misconduct will not be tolerated,” he added.



Need for Education and Economic Opportunities



Both activists and legal representatives stressed that violence against transgenders is often rooted in larger social and economic issues. Venkatesh pointed out that many members of the transgender community are pushed into begging due to lack of jobs and educational opportunities. “We need to address the causes of poverty and exclusion. Education and employment are key to preventing such violence,” he said.



Vaishali reiterated MGSP’s demand for long-term government support in education and livelihood programs. “No one should have to face violence for their identity. The government must ensure safety, equality, and access to opportunities for all citizens,” she said.



As the investigation continues, activists have urged the public and the authorities to ensure justice for Sukanya and to work collectively to build a more inclusive society.