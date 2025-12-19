ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru To Host India’s First Startup And Technology Museum To Inspire Young Innovators: Pravin Hungund

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Bengaluru: India’s first museum dedicated entirely to science, technology, and innovation is set to take shape in Bengaluru, reinforcing the city’s position as the country’s technology capital. The Startup and Technology Museum will be developed at the historic NGEF campus in Baiyappanahalli and aims to present India’s journey in science, innovation, and entrepreneurship in an accessible format.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Pravin Hungund, CEO of the Karnataka Technology and Innovation Museum Foundation, said the idea behind the museum is to fill a major gap in India’s cultural and educational landscape. “Bengaluru has over 30 museums, but none that document India’s technological story or its role in global innovation. This museum is meant to capture that journey, from government laboratories and academic institutions to startups and future technologies,” he said.

Pravin Hungund, CEO of the Karnataka Technology and Innovation Museum Foundation (ETV Bharat)

According to Hungund, Bengaluru was the natural choice for such an initiative because of its long association with science, research, and technology-led growth. The museum is envisioned as a space that reflects both India’s achievements and its aspirations in emerging fields.

UnboxingBLR - The Public-Private Partnership Behind the Project

The Startup and Technology Museum is being developed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) between the Department of Electronics, IT, BT and Science and Technology, and UnboxingBLR with the state government holding a 49 percent stake. To implement the project, a Section 8 company named the Karnataka Technology and Innovation Museum Foundation has been established.

Hungund said the PPP model has made it possible to combine public purpose with private expertise. “This structure allows the museum to function as a public learning platform while remaining flexible, contemporary, and connected to the innovation ecosystem,” he explained.

The museum is part of a larger twin initiative that also includes Innoverse, a deep-tech incubator led by the Department of ITBT. Together, the two projects are expected to create a space where technological heritage, research, and entrepreneurship come together.