Bengaluru To Host India’s First Startup And Technology Museum To Inspire Young Innovators: Pravin Hungund
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Pravin Hungund said the Startup and Technology Museum is aimed at inspiring next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs
Published : December 19, 2025 at 5:59 PM IST
By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla
Bengaluru: India’s first museum dedicated entirely to science, technology, and innovation is set to take shape in Bengaluru, reinforcing the city’s position as the country’s technology capital. The Startup and Technology Museum will be developed at the historic NGEF campus in Baiyappanahalli and aims to present India’s journey in science, innovation, and entrepreneurship in an accessible format.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Pravin Hungund, CEO of the Karnataka Technology and Innovation Museum Foundation, said the idea behind the museum is to fill a major gap in India’s cultural and educational landscape. “Bengaluru has over 30 museums, but none that document India’s technological story or its role in global innovation. This museum is meant to capture that journey, from government laboratories and academic institutions to startups and future technologies,” he said.
According to Hungund, Bengaluru was the natural choice for such an initiative because of its long association with science, research, and technology-led growth. The museum is envisioned as a space that reflects both India’s achievements and its aspirations in emerging fields.
UnboxingBLR - The Public-Private Partnership Behind the Project
The Startup and Technology Museum is being developed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) between the Department of Electronics, IT, BT and Science and Technology, and UnboxingBLR with the state government holding a 49 percent stake. To implement the project, a Section 8 company named the Karnataka Technology and Innovation Museum Foundation has been established.
Hungund said the PPP model has made it possible to combine public purpose with private expertise. “This structure allows the museum to function as a public learning platform while remaining flexible, contemporary, and connected to the innovation ecosystem,” he explained.
The museum is part of a larger twin initiative that also includes Innoverse, a deep-tech incubator led by the Department of ITBT. Together, the two projects are expected to create a space where technological heritage, research, and entrepreneurship come together.
Reviving the NGEF Campus Through Adaptive Reuse
The museum and the Innoverse will be housed within a former switchgear factory shed at the NGEF campus, a site spread across 105 acres, with nearly 65 acres of green cover. Around 12,000 square metres have been earmarked for the museum, while another 11,000 square metres will be used for Innoverse.
Hungund said the choice of location reflects a conscious effort to combine heritage conservation with sustainable development. “The NGEF factory is part of Bengaluru’s industrial history. By adapting it for a cultural and educational purpose, we are preserving that legacy while giving it a new role,” he said.
The design will focus on creating a futuristic museum experience within a historic structure, making the site both functional and meaningful for visitors.
Inspiring Students and Young Entrepreneurs
A key focus of the Startup and Technology Museum is education and inspiration, particularly for students and young innovators. Hungund said the museum will go beyond static displays and textbooks. “This is a public space for learning and exploration. Visitors will walk through India’s technology story, from institutions like ISRO, DRDO, and IISc to startups and unicorns,” he said.
The museum will feature permanent galleries, thematic exhibitions, interactive installations, and live programmes. Students will be able to engage with technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, space technology, and climate technology through participatory activities.
Hungund emphasised that showcasing people and ideas behind innovations is central to the museum’s approach. “We want young visitors to see themselves as problem-solvers and entrepreneurs,” he said.
The presence of Innoverse next door is expected to strengthen this vision. While the museum sparks curiosity, the incubator will provide mentorship, research support, and incubation opportunities. “The idea is to create a seamless path from curiosity to experimentation and, eventually, to real ventures,” Hungund added.
Summing up the larger goal, Hungund described the museum as a collaborative effort to shape India’s technological future. “This initiative reflects a shared vision of how India’s innovation story can inspire the next generation,” he said.
