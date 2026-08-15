Bengaluru Police Arrest West Bengal Man For Conspiring With Afghan National To Carry Out Terror Attacks In Pakistan
The police said they had been tracking Asaful's suspicious online activities and alleged connections with terror groups in Afghanistan.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have arrested a 25-year-old man who allegedly conspired with a member of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan to join the outfit and carry out terrorist attacks in Pakistan.
Hebbagodi police have arrested Asaful Malik (25), an original resident of 24 North Parganas district in West Bengal, who has been residing in Jigani, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Asaful had been working as a security guard in a private company in the industrial area of Bommasandra, the police said.
Asaful is alleged to have links with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a terrorist organisation which operates along Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Hebbagodi police said they had received specific information about Asaful planning to get training from TTP to attack the Pakistan Army. Based on this information, a team led by Inspector Somashekar G took Asaful into custody on August 11 and has been interrogating him since then.
He had contacted an Afghan terrorist named Imran Haider through Facebook and is said to have sought help to take revenge against the Pakistani army as he was angry over the "abuses of Muslims in Pakistan."
"The accused is said to have exchanged messages in which he has allegedly expressed his anger at the atrocities against Muslims in mosques and madrasas in Pakistan. He had also reportedly obtained a passport and applied for a visa to travel to Afghanistan. However, due to financial difficulties and family responsibilities, he was unable to pursue his aim," said Narayan M, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Electronic City.
Police told media persons that they seized the mobile phone of Asaful, and they found many audio recordings and messages of conversations targeting the Pakistani army.
A case has been registered at the Hebbagodi police station under Section 113(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) for conspiracy and for planning terrorist attacks.
The police are investigating his terror links in detail and the people he had contacted.
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