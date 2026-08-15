ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru Police Arrest West Bengal Man For Conspiring With Afghan National To Carry Out Terror Attacks In Pakistan

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have arrested a 25-year-old man who allegedly conspired with a member of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan to join the outfit and carry out terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

Hebbagodi police have arrested Asaful Malik (25), an original resident of 24 North Parganas district in West Bengal, who has been residing in Jigani, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Asaful had been working as a security guard in a private company in the industrial area of ​​Bommasandra, the police said.

Asaful is alleged to have links with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a terrorist organisation which operates along Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Hebbagodi police said they had received specific information about Asaful planning to get training from TTP to attack the Pakistan Army. Based on this information, a team led by Inspector Somashekar G took Asaful into custody on August 11 and has been interrogating him since then.

He had contacted an Afghan terrorist named Imran Haider through Facebook and is said to have sought help to take revenge against the Pakistani army as he was angry over the "abuses of Muslims in Pakistan."