Bengaluru IPL Stampede Case: Three IPS Officers Including Commissioner Dayananda Acquitted
The government ordered a departmental enquiry against the three officers immediately after the stampede that killed 11 people in 2025.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has exonerated IPS officer B Dayanand and two other senior police officers from all charges connected to the 2025 stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium that killed 11 people.
The Government on Monday closed the departmental inquiry against the three officers. "After examining the statement of defense of the changed officers and the opinion rendered by the Administrative Department, the competent authority decided to drop the departmental enquiry against all three officers," the order said.
The government ordered a departmental enquiry against the former Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand, former Additional Police Commissioner of Western Division and Inspector General of Police Vikas Kumar, and Central Division DCP Shekhar H. Thakkannavar
Background: On June 4, 2025, 11 people were killed in a stampede in the city on the occasion of the RCB team's victory in the IPL match. The incident had caused widespread outrage across the country. The government had taken action against the officers with a view to initiating disciplinary action under the All India Services (Disciplinary and Appeal) Rules. Later, on July 28, 2025, their suspension order was withdrawn and the departmental inquiry was allowed to proceed.
Chargesheet, explanation submission: The department, which took the case seriously, served a show cause notice and chargesheet to B. Dayanand on July 31, 2025. In response, he submitted his written defence on September 8, 2025. He denied the allegations made against him and requested that he be cleared of the charges.
After reviewing the views of the relevant administrative department regarding the notices issued to the three officers, the authority decided to drop the departmental inquiry that was ongoing against the officers and ordered that the departmental inquiry process be concluded on July 14.