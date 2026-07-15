ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru IPL Stampede Case: Three IPS Officers Including Commissioner Dayananda Acquitted

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has exonerated IPS officer B Dayanand and two other senior police officers from all charges connected to the 2025 stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium that killed 11 people.

The Government on Monday closed the departmental inquiry against the three officers. "After examining the statement of defense of the changed officers and the opinion rendered by the Administrative Department, the competent authority decided to drop the departmental enquiry against all three officers," the order said.

The government ordered a departmental enquiry against the former Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand, former Additional Police Commissioner of Western Division and Inspector General of Police Vikas Kumar, and Central Division DCP Shekhar H. Thakkannavar