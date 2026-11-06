Bengaluru Serial Massacre | 'Traveled With Accused In Car With Dead Bodies Of My Parents': Boy
He told the police that he witnessed the bodies being stuffed into large bags and discarded in various desolate areas.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 10:12 PM IST
Bengaluru: An 11-year-old boy, who survived the serial murder of seven members of a single family in Bengaluru, has described the horrific cruelty of the accused.
The boy is the son of the victims, Shankar and Nalini. He revealed the shocking detail that he was taken to various locations by the accused, Indushekhar, while the bodies of his own parents were kept inside the car.
Furthermore, he told the police that he witnessed the bodies being stuffed into large bags and discarded in various desolate areas.
Speaking to the media after arriving to provide a statement to the police, the boy recounted, "On Friday, I went to Indushekhar’s house with my parents. The three of us slept there that night. When I woke up the next morning, my father was not in the house. Later, as I was about to leave with my mother, another person present in the house (sister) pulled me back inside and locked the door. Then, I heard my mother scream loudly. I don't know what happened after that."
"After this, Indushekhar took me along in his car. There were several bags inside the vehicle, placed in the car dicky and under the seats. When I asked about the bags, he claimed they were just garbage bags that he was taking away to dispose of. Whenever I tried to touch the bags, he would scold me," the boy recalled.
The boy stated that the accused took him by car to various locations, including Kukke Subramanya, Dharmasthala, Sringeri, and the Bengaluru airport.
He informed the police that while disposing of the bodies in desolate areas, Indushekhar would ensure that no one was around before discarding the bags one by one. The boy witnessed him dumping four separate bags in different locations.
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh stated that the police have arrested the accused, who had conspired to kill the boy as well, after having already murdered his wife's entire family.
The Commissioner said a young boy was found inside the cab used to transport the bodies when the accused was apprehended. The accused was preparing to kill the boy too, but fortunately, the child escaped unharmed.
Murder committed for property- statement by a relative: Chandrashekhar, a relative of the deceased, spoke to the reporters and stated that the crime was motivated by property disputes. He explained that the accused committed these acts believing that by killing everyone, he would become the sole heir to the property.
Accused remanded to 12 days of police custody: The 32nd ACJM Court in Bengaluru has remanded the accused, Indushekhar, to 12 days of police custody. The police had produced the accused before the court on Friday evening and requested a 14-day custody period. After conducting a hearing, the court ordered the accused to be remanded to police custody for 12 days.
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