ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru Serial Massacre | 'Traveled With Accused In Car With Dead Bodies Of My Parents': Boy

Bengaluru: An 11-year-old boy, who survived the serial murder of seven members of a single family in Bengaluru, has described the horrific cruelty of the accused.

The boy is the son of the victims, Shankar and Nalini. He revealed the shocking detail that he was taken to various locations by the accused, Indushekhar, while the bodies of his own parents were kept inside the car.

Furthermore, he told the police that he witnessed the bodies being stuffed into large bags and discarded in various desolate areas.

File photo of the accussed Indushekhar (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to the media after arriving to provide a statement to the police, the boy recounted, "On Friday, I went to Indushekhar’s house with my parents. The three of us slept there that night. When I woke up the next morning, my father was not in the house. Later, as I was about to leave with my mother, another person present in the house (sister) pulled me back inside and locked the door. Then, I heard my mother scream loudly. I don't know what happened after that."

"After this, Indushekhar took me along in his car. There were several bags inside the vehicle, placed in the car dicky and under the seats. When I asked about the bags, he claimed they were just garbage bags that he was taking away to dispose of. Whenever I tried to touch the bags, he would scold me," the boy recalled.

The boy stated that the accused took him by car to various locations, including Kukke Subramanya, Dharmasthala, Sringeri, and the Bengaluru airport.