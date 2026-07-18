ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka High Court Quashes FIR Against Actor Siddhanth Kapoor In Drugs Case

Siddhanth Kapoor had come to Bengaluru on June 12, 2022, to perform as a DJ at a party. During the party, the Halasuru police raided the premises and seized 5 grams of ganja and 4.86 grams of MDMA found in a dustbin. Later, five persons, including Siddhanth, were arrested. However, Siddhanth, who had denied the allegations against him, had approached the High Court seeking quashing of the FIR.

Following the arrest, the police conducted a medical examination of the accused at a private hospital, Santosh Health Care, instead of at a government laboratory. Under Section 75 of the Indian Evidence Act, reports from private labs are considered "private documents". The bench held that such reports are always suspicious.

Citing another NDPS case verdict from April 2025, which had similar allegations, the bench said no government circular or notification identified Santosh Hospital as an authorised government laboratory for drug testing.

The bench said that in view of earlier court orders and the current technical lapses, the criminal case against the petitioner is being quashed.

During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel argued that the police's claim that 34 people were examined at a private hospital and a report was prepared in just three hours (from 1:45 am to 4:45 am) was not credible.