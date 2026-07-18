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Karnataka High Court Quashes FIR Against Actor Siddhanth Kapoor In Drugs Case

The actor and a few others were arrested by Halasuru police in Bengaluru over allegations of drug consumption during a rave party.

Karnataka
File photo of Siddhath Kapoor in police custody in Bengaluru. (File photo/ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 18, 2026 at 1:23 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has quashed the FIR registered against actor Siddhanth Kapoor, son of veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor, in the 2022 Bengaluru rave party case, stating that laboratory reports issued by private hospitals are "private documents," and thus suspicious.

A single-judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Siddhanth Kapoor, Akhil Soni and Hartosh Singh.

Siddhanth Kapoor had come to Bengaluru on June 12, 2022, to perform as a DJ at a party. During the party, the Halasuru police raided the premises and seized 5 grams of ganja and 4.86 grams of MDMA found in a dustbin. Later, five persons, including Siddhanth, were arrested. However, Siddhanth, who had denied the allegations against him, had approached the High Court seeking quashing of the FIR.

Following the arrest, the police conducted a medical examination of the accused at a private hospital, Santosh Health Care, instead of at a government laboratory. Under Section 75 of the Indian Evidence Act, reports from private labs are considered "private documents". The bench held that such reports are always suspicious.
Citing another NDPS case verdict from April 2025, which had similar allegations, the bench said no government circular or notification identified Santosh Hospital as an authorised government laboratory for drug testing.
The bench said that in view of earlier court orders and the current technical lapses, the criminal case against the petitioner is being quashed.
During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel argued that the police's claim that 34 people were examined at a private hospital and a report was prepared in just three hours (from 1:45 am to 4:45 am) was not credible.

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TAGGED:

BENGALURU
DRUG CASE
SHAKTI KAPOOR SON
SIDDANT KAPOOR DRUG CASE

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