ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru Pothole Claims Another Life; Woman Run Over By School Bus While Taking Daughter To College

Bengaluru: Another death has occurred in Bengaluru due to potholes. A woman who was taking her daughter to college on a two-wheeler died in an accident near Marathahalli on Saturday morning, the police said.

The victim was identified as Kantha, who had left Marathahalli via Siddapur on a two-wheeler to drop her daughter Neha to college. Potholes in the city had been flooded due to the rain on Friday night. Kantha fell off the two-wheeler after losing her control while negotiating a rainwater-filled pothole. A school bus coming from behind ran her over. Locals immediately tried to send her to hospital. However, she died on the spot.

Daughter Neha, who witnessed her mother's death, was deeply shocked.

A case was registered at Whitefield Traffic Police station.

Road potholes continue to cause deaths in the city. The public has expressed outrage that roads are turning into death pits during the rainy season due to the negligence and poor work of BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) officials.