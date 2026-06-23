Bengaluru Police Fact Check Claims Of Candidate's Late Arrival At Exam Centre; Say Not Linked To Congress Rally
Leaving home just 33 minutes before the prescribed cut-off time and the selection of a longer route caused the late arrival of candidate, report claimed.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Bengaluru: After a few candidates blamed the Congress rally for causing them to miss the crucial NEET examination on Sunday, Bengaluru traffic police released a 'fact check' report on Tuesday dismissing the claims.
The report, prepared based on CCTV analysis and route verification of one such candidate who missed the examination by arriving three minutes late, showed that the candidate left home only 33 minutes before the stipulated cut-off time for entry at the examination centre.
The report also claimed that the candidate took a longer route to the centre despite a shorter route being available, which could have enabled quicker travel.
"CCTV analysis and route verification have established that the NEET candidate reached the examination centre after the stipulated cut-off time. Traffic conditions were found to be normal, and traffic police personnel facilitated the movement wherever required. The delay was primarily due to late departure from residence and route selection," the Bengaluru traffic police claimed.
According to the report, the candidate started from her house at R T Nagar at 12.57 PM, just 33 minutes before the prescribed cut-off time (1.30 PM) for entry and reached the examination centre at 1.33 PM. The selection of a longer route by the candidate also contributed to the late arrival, the report said.
Based on these facts, the report concluded that the Congress' event in no way contributed to the delayed arrival of a few candidates at the examination centre.
On Sunday, Congress held a programme on the Palace Grounds where senior party leader B K Hariprasad took charge as the new Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President. Heavy traffic congestion was witnessed on several roads within a five-kilometre radius around the Palace Grounds, causing inconvenience to motorists.
A few candidates claimed they reached the examination centres late because of the rally. The issue soon became a topic of heated debate on social media, with many blaming Congress for being insensitive to the general public's woes. It also led to a political blame game with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya blaming the Congress' rally for some students missing the examination.
"The Congress party could have chosen any other day for its rally at Palace Grounds. Instead, it chose the very day thousands of students are appearing for NEET. As massive traffic disruptions choked Bengaluru, many students were delayed, some reaching exam centres in panic and having to plead with authorities to be allowed inside," Surya said in his X post.
He also targeted Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who has been targeting the Centre over the NEET question paper leak issue. "For weeks, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been shedding 'crocodile tears' over students and examinations. Had his concern been genuine, his party would have avoided holding a mega political rally in the heart of the city at the exact time of one of India's most important entrance exams," Surya said.
Hitting back at Surya without naming him, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge said, "As usual, the serial misinformation MP is doing what he does best: spreading half-truths and manufactured outrage."
Further, he said a total of 720 students were allotted RC College on Palace Road as their NEET examination centre. Of these, 142 were absent. Three students missed the examination. One student, travelling from Magadi, could not get a bus on time and reached the centre late, resulting in her missing the exam.
"Another candidate arrived with an old hall ticket belonging to the examination conducted on May 3, and therefore he was not allowed to write the exam," Kharge said.
He also questioned Surya's silence on the NEET question paper leak issue. "The BJP MP, who is 'overflowing with concern' for students missing exams for different reasons, was conveniently silent when his own 'incompetent government' allowed more than 22 lakh students to suffer due to NEET mismanagement, paper leaks and chaos, with over 10 students reportedly dying by suicide," he said.
"By the BJP MP's own logic, if a student missing exam today must be blamed on the Congress rally, then Modi (PM) and Dharmendra Pradhan (Union Minister) must be held directly responsible for the paper leaks, student distress and deaths and must be thrown out of office," he said.
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