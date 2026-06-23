ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru Police Fact Check Claims Of Candidate's Late Arrival At Exam Centre; Say Not Linked To Congress Rally

Bengaluru: After a few candidates blamed the Congress rally for causing them to miss the crucial NEET examination on Sunday, Bengaluru traffic police released a 'fact check' report on Tuesday dismissing the claims.

The report, prepared based on CCTV analysis and route verification of one such candidate who missed the examination by arriving three minutes late, showed that the candidate left home only 33 minutes before the stipulated cut-off time for entry at the examination centre.

The report also claimed that the candidate took a longer route to the centre despite a shorter route being available, which could have enabled quicker travel.

"CCTV analysis and route verification have established that the NEET candidate reached the examination centre after the stipulated cut-off time. Traffic conditions were found to be normal, and traffic police personnel facilitated the movement wherever required. The delay was primarily due to late departure from residence and route selection," the Bengaluru traffic police claimed.

According to the report, the candidate started from her house at R T Nagar at 12.57 PM, just 33 minutes before the prescribed cut-off time (1.30 PM) for entry and reached the examination centre at 1.33 PM. The selection of a longer route by the candidate also contributed to the late arrival, the report said.

Based on these facts, the report concluded that the Congress' event in no way contributed to the delayed arrival of a few candidates at the examination centre.

On Sunday, Congress held a programme on the Palace Grounds where senior party leader B K Hariprasad took charge as the new Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President. Heavy traffic congestion was witnessed on several roads within a five-kilometre radius around the Palace Grounds, causing inconvenience to motorists.

A few candidates claimed they reached the examination centres late because of the rally. The issue soon became a topic of heated debate on social media, with many blaming Congress for being insensitive to the general public's woes. It also led to a political blame game with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya blaming the Congress' rally for some students missing the examination.