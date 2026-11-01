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Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express Flagged Off On Kannada Rajyotsava

Bengaluru: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday flagged off the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) here on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava (Karnataka State Formation Day).

Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and H.D. Kumaraswamy, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, BJP MPs Tejasvi Surya, P.C. Mohan and C.N. Manjunath, and BJP Rajya Sabha members Lahar Singh Siroya and Jaggesh were present at the inaugural event.

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express Flagged Off On Kannada Rajyotsava (PTI)

Vaishnaw cheered and waved to people gathered at the railway station. The dignitaries also toured the newly introduced train, inspected its facilities and interacted with passengers. Speaking to the media, Vaishnaw congratulated the people of Karnataka and Bengaluru on the launch of the service on Kannada Rajyotsava.

"On the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava, the Vande Bharat Sleeper service between Bengaluru and Mumbai is being launched. This is a very good train and will connect the technological capital Bengaluru with the financial capital Mumbai. This will be the third Vande Bharat service," he said.

A view of the coach (X@RailMinIndia)

He said several new features had been incorporated into the train during its design, keeping passenger convenience and safety in mind. Special facilities have been provided for locomotive pilots, while additional features have been introduced to make climbing berths easier. Facilities for persons with disabilities have also been incorporated, he added.

Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna thanked Vaishnaw for his cooperation and said the initiative was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy of ensuring that foundation stones for projects and their inaugurations are undertaken by the same government. He said railway connectivity in North Karnataka and the central and southern regions had received considerable attention under the present Union government.