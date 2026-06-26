ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru: Motorcyclist Critically Injured After Dry Tree Branch Falls On Him; CCTV Shows Rider Was Not Wearing Helmet

Bengaluru: A 52-year-old motorcyclist sustained critical head injuries after a dry tree branch fell on him while he was riding through Rajajinagar in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred on Ram Mandir Road and was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area. According to the CCTV footage, the rider, identified as Satish, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Bengaluru: Motorcyclist Critically Injured After Dry Tree Branch Falls On Him; CCTV Shows Rider Was Not Wearing Helmet (ETV Bharat)

Satish was travelling on his motorcycle as part of his finance collection work when a large dry tree branch, reportedly dislodged by strong winds, suddenly fell and struck him on the head. The impact caused him to lose control of the motorcycle and crash onto the road.