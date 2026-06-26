Bengaluru: Motorcyclist Critically Injured After Dry Tree Branch Falls On Him; CCTV Shows Rider Was Not Wearing Helmet
Satish was on his motorcycle on Ram Mandir Road when a large dry tree branch suddenly fell and struck him on the head.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
Bengaluru: A 52-year-old motorcyclist sustained critical head injuries after a dry tree branch fell on him while he was riding through Rajajinagar in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening.
The incident occurred on Ram Mandir Road and was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area. According to the CCTV footage, the rider, identified as Satish, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
Satish was travelling on his motorcycle as part of his finance collection work when a large dry tree branch, reportedly dislodged by strong winds, suddenly fell and struck him on the head. The impact caused him to lose control of the motorcycle and crash onto the road.
Local residents rushed to his aid and shifted him to a nearby hospital. He was later referred to Manipal Hospital in Yeshwanthpur for advanced treatment.
According to family members, Satish underwent surgery, and doctors have informed them that the first 48 hours after the operation are critical.
The incident, which was caught on CCTV, has shocked residents of the area and sparked concerns over the maintenance of roadside trees.
Local residents alleged that repeated complaints about dry and hazardous tree branches in the locality had gone unaddressed by the Forest Department and the concerned civic authorities. They accused officials of failing to take preventive action despite being alerted to the potential danger.
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