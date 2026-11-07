ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru Mass Murder: Two Bodies Found In Salem Forest Of Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru: The police on Saturday traced two decomposed bodies related to the Bengaluru mass murder case in a dense forest in the Salem district of Tamil Nadu, police said.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Sunitha, wife of prime accused Indusheshkar, and her mother-in-law Roopavathi, police said, adding that preparations are being made for the next legal steps and the post-mortem. Family members of the deceased have been taken to Salem to hand over the bodies following the procedure.

As the bodies are severely decomposed, a final decision will be taken by the family on whether the last rites should be performed in Salem or the bodies should be brought to Bengaluru for it, police stated.

Meanwhile, police are continuing with the investigation and the search operation to trace the remaining bodies in connection with the case.

On Friday, the body of seven-year-old Puneeth, another victim in the case, was found at the foothills of Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapura district. After the post-mortem, legal procedures were completed, and the body was handed over to the family, who performed the final rites at the Harishchandra Ghat crematorium.

The case relates to cab driver Indusheshkar (52), who bludgeoned seven people, including his wife and other family members, to death with a grinding stone over a family dispute.