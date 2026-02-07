ETV Bharat / bharat

'Bengaluru-Hyderabad In Just Two Hours': Union Railway Minister On Proposed High Speed Rail

Bengaluru: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said that the travel time between Bengaluru and Hyderabad and Bengaluru and Chennai will be just 120 minutes and 73 minutes, respectively, if the high-speed (bullet) rail projects between these cities announced in the 2026-27 budget become a reality.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Saturday, the minister described these high-speed railway projects connecting three major South Indian cities as an emerging high-speed diamond of the South. Once these projects are completed, all three major economies, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, will become one owing to quick travel time.

“A man can have breakfast at MTR in Bengaluru, lunch at Anand Bhavan in Chennai and dinner at his house back in Bengaluru. This is how life will change once these projects become a reality,” Vaishnaw said on a lighter note.

With the new seven high-speed rail projects announced in the recent budget, India will have 4,000 km of high-speed railway lines. “Our goal is to have 7,000 km of bullet trains,” he added.