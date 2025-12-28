ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru Hotels Roll Out New Year Packages Amid Stringent Rules By Police And Uneven Business

Many properties in and around the city are offering staycation deals that include one night and two days of stay, meals, gala dinners, live DJ music and access to children’s play areas. Some resorts have also planned bonfires and limited fireworks where permitted. Prices for the packages generally start around Rs 9,500 and can go up to nearly Rs 1 lakh, depending on the property, room category and inclusions. Several hotels are promoting early booking discounts to attract customers. Resorts on the city’s outskirts are seeing higher demand compared to hotels in the central business areas, according to industry representatives. The offers are largely designed as controlled celebrations, keeping in mind the strict guidelines issued by the police for New Year’s Eve. 'Hotels in Bengaluru see lower occupancy, low business'

Speaking to ETV Bharat, GK Shetty, President of the Karnataka State Hotels Association, said Bengaluru hotels are facing lower occupancy this season as many residents travel out of the city between December 25 and January 3.



“During the year-end, Bengaluru becomes relatively empty as people leave for their hometowns or tourist destinations. This directly affects hotel occupancy,” Shetty said. He added that room rates in the city have dropped sharply in some places due to weak demand.

GK Shetty, President of Karnataka State Hotels Association (ETV Bharat)

In contrast, tourist destinations such as Mysuru are witnessing full occupancy. “Hotels in tourist places are doing very well, but Bengaluru is struggling. There is a clear difference in business,” he noted.Shetty also pointed out that tighter police restrictions this year have reduced large-scale celebrations in the city. “With more rules in place, many people prefer to stay at home, order food and celebrate quietly,” he said, suggesting that restaurants focus more on takeaway and home celebration packages.

To ensure safety, Bengaluru Police have issued around 30 guidelines for pubs, clubs, bars and restaurants for New Year’s Eve 2026. All establishments must close by 1 am on January 1 and cannot exceed their approved capacity. Events are not allowed in basements, parking areas or terraces.



CCTV cameras are mandatory at entry and exit points, with footage to be stored for at least 30 days. Adequate security staff, including women personnel, must be deployed, and all bouncers must be registered under PSARA norms. Fire safety equipment, clear emergency exits and proper parking arrangements within premises are compulsory.



Serving alcohol to minors is strictly banned, with mandatory ID checks. Narcotics, firecrackers, sharp weapons and illegal private parties are prohibited. Noise levels must remain within permitted limits, and smoking is allowed only in designated zones.



Traffic restrictions will be in place on major roads such as MG Road and Brigade Road, while Namma Metro services will run with extended hours. Police have also announced zero tolerance for drunk driving.



Despite the challenges, Shetty said businesses remain hopeful. “December 31 can still surprise us, and January 1 usually brings good business for family and vegetarian restaurants,” he said.



