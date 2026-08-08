ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru Food Safety Drive Seizes 70 Kg Of Sauces, 10 Litres Of Beverages

Bengaluru: The Food Safety and Drugs Administration Department on Saturday seized around 70 kg of sauces and 10 litres of beverages nearing expiry during a special inspection drive at storage and distribution facilities across Bengaluru, officials said.

The drive was conducted following the directions of Karnataka Health Minister U T Khader, they said. The inspections were carried out at food storage facilities operated by food business operators across Bengaluru Urban district and all zones under the jurisdiction of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the Rules, 2011, officials said.

In a statement, the department said that 30 teams, comprising Designated Officers and Food Safety Officers, were constituted and deployed as part of the drive. The teams visited food storage facilities in various parts of Bengaluru that supply food materials, mutton and fish to national and international hotels and other caterers, and carried out inspections and verifications, it said.