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Bengaluru Family Massacre: How Accused Indusekhar Planned And Executed 7 Murders Over 15 Days

Indushekhar, meticulously planned the killings, lured his victims to his house and attempted to destroy evidence by dumping their bodies ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: The alleged murder of seven members of a family over a period of 15 days has sent shockwaves across Karnataka. Investigators say the prime accused, Indushekhar, meticulously planned the killings, lured his victims to his house and attempted to destroy evidence by dumping their bodies at different locations in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

According to details emerging from preliminary questioning, the murders took place between October 16 and November 2. The accused allegedly procured sleeping pills, plastic bags and ropes before carrying out the killings. Police also claim that his minor daughter was made to assist him in concealing the crimes.

The investigation has reconstructed the alleged sequence of events, beginning with a domestic dispute and culminating in the deaths of seven members of the extended family.

October 14–19: Wife And Mother-In-Law Killed

Police say Indushekhar decided to kill his wife, Sunitha, following an argument on October 14. On the same day, he allegedly purchased sleeping pills, plastic bags and ropes in preparation for the crime.

On the night of October 16, he allegedly prepared a non-vegetarian meal and consumed alcohol. He is accused of mixing sleeping pills into liquor and giving it to Sunitha. After she became unconscious, he allegedly struck her on the head with a grinding stone, killing her.

Their minor daughter reportedly witnessed the killing. Police allege that the accused subsequently persuaded the girl to help him place Sunitha's body inside a plastic bag, which was then kept in the bedroom.

The following day, Sunitha's mother, Roopavati, repeatedly tried calling her daughter but found her phone switched off. She then contacted Indushekhar, who allegedly invited her to the house, claiming that Sunitha was there.

Roopavati arrived at the house near Bhashyam Circle on the morning of October 18. When she asked about her daughter, Indushekhar allegedly gave evasive answers. Police claim that the minor girl served her grandmother a meal while the accused turned up the television volume and struck Roopavati on the head with a grinding stone, killing her.

The father and daughter allegedly packed Roopavati's body in a plastic bag. On the night of October 19, Indushekhar transported the bodies of Sunitha and Roopavati in his car and dumped them in a ghat section between Salem and Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu, police said. He allegedly retained their mobile phones to avoid arousing suspicion.

October 23–27: Brother-In-Law's Family targeted

The next alleged targets were members of the family of Sunitha's brother, Shivakumar.

On October 23, Shivakumar reportedly tried contacting his sister and mother but received no response. When he called Indushekhar, the latter allegedly claimed that the two women had gone on a trip and invited him home for a meal.

Shivakumar arrived at the house on October 24 with his wife, Divya, and their son, Puneeth.

That night, the family was allegedly served a non-vegetarian meal and alcohol laced with sleeping pills. After they fell asleep, Indushekhar allegedly struck Shivakumar on the head with a grinding stone while he was sleeping in the hall.

Police say the accused and his daughter then packed the body and kept it in the kitchen. When Divya woke up in the early hours of October 25 and asked about her husband's whereabouts, Indushekhar allegedly attacked and killed her as well.

Their son, Puneeth, reportedly woke up after hearing his mother's screams. He too was allegedly killed by the accused. The bodies of Divya and Puneeth were subsequently packed in plastic bags, police said.