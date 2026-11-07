Bengaluru Family Massacre: How Accused Indusekhar Planned And Executed 7 Murders Over 15 Days
Indushekhar bought sleeping pills, plastic bags and ropes in advance, lured relatives to his house and enlisted his daughter to help dispose of the bodies.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
Bengaluru: The alleged murder of seven members of a family over a period of 15 days has sent shockwaves across Karnataka. Investigators say the prime accused, Indushekhar, meticulously planned the killings, lured his victims to his house and attempted to destroy evidence by dumping their bodies at different locations in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
According to details emerging from preliminary questioning, the murders took place between October 16 and November 2. The accused allegedly procured sleeping pills, plastic bags and ropes before carrying out the killings. Police also claim that his minor daughter was made to assist him in concealing the crimes.
The investigation has reconstructed the alleged sequence of events, beginning with a domestic dispute and culminating in the deaths of seven members of the extended family.
October 14–19: Wife And Mother-In-Law Killed
Police say Indushekhar decided to kill his wife, Sunitha, following an argument on October 14. On the same day, he allegedly purchased sleeping pills, plastic bags and ropes in preparation for the crime.
On the night of October 16, he allegedly prepared a non-vegetarian meal and consumed alcohol. He is accused of mixing sleeping pills into liquor and giving it to Sunitha. After she became unconscious, he allegedly struck her on the head with a grinding stone, killing her.
Their minor daughter reportedly witnessed the killing. Police allege that the accused subsequently persuaded the girl to help him place Sunitha's body inside a plastic bag, which was then kept in the bedroom.
The following day, Sunitha's mother, Roopavati, repeatedly tried calling her daughter but found her phone switched off. She then contacted Indushekhar, who allegedly invited her to the house, claiming that Sunitha was there.
Roopavati arrived at the house near Bhashyam Circle on the morning of October 18. When she asked about her daughter, Indushekhar allegedly gave evasive answers. Police claim that the minor girl served her grandmother a meal while the accused turned up the television volume and struck Roopavati on the head with a grinding stone, killing her.
The father and daughter allegedly packed Roopavati's body in a plastic bag. On the night of October 19, Indushekhar transported the bodies of Sunitha and Roopavati in his car and dumped them in a ghat section between Salem and Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu, police said. He allegedly retained their mobile phones to avoid arousing suspicion.
October 23–27: Brother-In-Law's Family targeted
The next alleged targets were members of the family of Sunitha's brother, Shivakumar.
On October 23, Shivakumar reportedly tried contacting his sister and mother but received no response. When he called Indushekhar, the latter allegedly claimed that the two women had gone on a trip and invited him home for a meal.
Shivakumar arrived at the house on October 24 with his wife, Divya, and their son, Puneeth.
That night, the family was allegedly served a non-vegetarian meal and alcohol laced with sleeping pills. After they fell asleep, Indushekhar allegedly struck Shivakumar on the head with a grinding stone while he was sleeping in the hall.
Police say the accused and his daughter then packed the body and kept it in the kitchen. When Divya woke up in the early hours of October 25 and asked about her husband's whereabouts, Indushekhar allegedly attacked and killed her as well.
Their son, Puneeth, reportedly woke up after hearing his mother's screams. He too was allegedly killed by the accused. The bodies of Divya and Puneeth were subsequently packed in plastic bags, police said.
In the early hours of October 27, Indushekhar allegedly drove away with the three bodies. He dumped the bodies of Shivakumar and Divya in the Chamundi Hills area of Mysuru but brought Puneeth's body back to Bengaluru, according to the police.
He also allegedly sent a message to Divya's mother using her mobile phone, attempting to create the impression that the family had gone away on a trip.
November 1–2: Two more murders
Police say Indushekhar subsequently targeted Sunitha's brother Shankar and his family.
On October 31, Shankar reportedly tried contacting his sister, mother and Shivakumar. When none of them answered, he called Indushekhar, who allegedly repeated the story that the family members had gone on a trip and invited him home.
Shankar arrived on November 1 with his wife, Nalini, and their minor son. The couple was allegedly served food and alcohol mixed with sleeping pills. After they fell asleep, Indushekhar allegedly attacked them with a grinding stone, killing both.
The accused and his daughter then allegedly packed the bodies in plastic bags.
Police say the boy was not killed at the house at that time. Indushekhar subsequently set out to dispose of the bodies, with the body of Puneeth already in the car.
In the early hours of November 2, he allegedly dumped Shankar and Nalini's bodies near Shiradi Ghat. He then disposed of Puneeth's body near Nandi Hills. Shankar and Nalini's son was also with the accused during this journey, but survived and was later rescued, police said.
Missing Persons Complaint Leads To Arrest
As several members of the family remained uncontactable, relatives grew increasingly concerned. On the evening of November 2, they approached Srirampura Police Station to lodge a missing-persons complaint. The formal complaint was registered on November 3 by Tungamma, Nalini's mother.
Police began examining mobile phone records, contact details and other technical evidence. A key breakthrough reportedly came from mobile tower data, which showed that the phones of six missing individuals had been active in the same network coverage area. The mobile number of Indushekhar was also found to be active in that location.
Acting on these leads, police took Indushekhar and a minor girl into custody on November 4. A boy who was with the accused was rescued, police said.
Investigators are now examining the precise motive behind the killings, the alleged role of the minor girl, whether anyone else was involved in the conspiracy and the steps taken to destroy evidence.
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