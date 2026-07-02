ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru Daycare Abuse: Child Protection Authorities Act After Viral Videos Expose Alleged Cruelty To Toddlers

Bengaluru: A disturbing case of alleged child abuse has surfaced at a daycare centre operating inside Capgemini Technology Services India Limited's campus in Bengaluru, where toddlers were allegedly subjected to physical assault, intimidation and inhuman treatment by caregivers.

Police have registered a criminal case against five women employed at the facility, while the daycare has been temporarily shut pending investigation.

The FIR was registered on June 29 at the HAL Police Station following a complaint filed by Tilakesh Kumar, Legal-cum-Probation Officer with the District Child Protection Unit, after the department received videos of the alleged abuse through WhatsApp. A separate complaint has also been lodged before the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR).

According to the complaint, the incident came to light on June 25, when officials began verifying allegations involving children aged between two and three years attending the daycare located inside Capgemini's Brookfield campus.

The FIR names five caregivers identified as Manjula, Vijayalakshmi, Bhavani, Sindhu and Bindu. According to the complaint, instead of caring for the children, the accused allegedly subjected them to physical and mental abuse.

Crying toddlers were allegedly made to sit inside the drum of front-loading washing machines to frighten them. Some children were reportedly forced into narrow water-filled pipes, while others were locked inside bathrooms. The videos also showed caregivers spraying water from toilet jet sprays onto the children and even into their mouths when they continued crying.

"Little children were made to sit inside washing machines, sprayed with water and locked inside bathrooms to silence them," a police official said while describing the contents of the videos.