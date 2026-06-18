ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru Court Orders X, Google, Meta To Block Defamatory Content Against Pawan Kalyan

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court on Wednesday ordered a ban on disseminating defamatory and false news on social media against Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party President Konidela Pawan Kalyan.

The 16th City Civil Court of Bengaluru, which heard the petition filed by Ram Prasad Talluri (GPA holder) on behalf of Pawan Kalyan, issued a stay order until the next hearing.

The order also directed X Corp, Google India, Meta Platforms Inc to refrain from publishing, broadcasting or uploading any defamatory publications, allegations, statements, or video clips against the actor-turned-politician until July 24, the next hearing date.

"No material related to the disputed links concerning allegations of encroachment on government land and water bodies (lakes) should be shared publicly," the court said. The court also directed the social media platforms to block defamatory material connected to Pawan Kalyan until further order.