Bengaluru Court Orders X, Google, Meta To Block Defamatory Content Against Pawan Kalyan
The court also directed X Corp, Google India, Meta Inc to refrain from publishing and broadcasting defamatory statements against Pawan Kalyan until the next hearing.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 1:31 PM IST
Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court on Wednesday ordered a ban on disseminating defamatory and false news on social media against Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party President Konidela Pawan Kalyan.
The 16th City Civil Court of Bengaluru, which heard the petition filed by Ram Prasad Talluri (GPA holder) on behalf of Pawan Kalyan, issued a stay order until the next hearing.
The order also directed X Corp, Google India, Meta Platforms Inc to refrain from publishing, broadcasting or uploading any defamatory publications, allegations, statements, or video clips against the actor-turned-politician until July 24, the next hearing date.
"No material related to the disputed links concerning allegations of encroachment on government land and water bodies (lakes) should be shared publicly," the court said. The court also directed the social media platforms to block defamatory material connected to Pawan Kalyan until further order.
During the hearing, the counsel for the applicant said Kalyan is not only a famous film actor with a history of three decades, but also currently holds the responsibility of the Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Environment and Forest departments as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.
"However, he has crores of followers on social media, and false news against him is spreading widely within a few minutes, causing huge damage to his honor and personality. Therefore, a restraining order be imposed," the lawyer requested.
Between May 29 and June 1, several videos and news items published on social media made serious allegations against Kalyan of bribery, criminal conspiracy, fraud and moral turpitude, the petition said.
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