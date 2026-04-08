ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru Auto Drivers Struggle As Fuel Prices Soar; AAP Seeks Rs 15,000 Monthly Support

He also pointed towards exploitation by finance companies. “Companies like Bhavarlal are seizing vehicles and imposing charges ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 on drivers who are already struggling with fuel costs,” Khan said. He said inconsistent LPG and CNG supply, along with fuel shortages linked to the West Asia crisis, have further worsened the situation. “Drivers depend on reliable fuel access for daily income, but the uncertainty is pushing them into distress,” he added.



Khan criticised both the Centre and the state government for inaction. “It is unfortunate that neither the Modi government nor the Karnataka government has come up with any scheme to provide relief. There are no concrete steps to address fuel supply issues or rising prices,” he said. He also noted that auto drivers, who were treated as essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, are now left without any support or protection.



Activist AJ Khan echoed similar concerns, highlighting what he described as long-standing political and economic neglect. He said auto -rickshaw drivers across the country were overlooked by major political parties despite playing a key role during the pandemic. “This reflects a gap between constitutional promises of equality and the reality faced by the poor,” he said.



He also pointed towards infrastructure issues in Bengaluru, claiming that over 100 LPG distribution centres have shut down. This has forced drivers to wait for hours at the remaining centres, where fuel is often sold at higher rates or runs out before their turn. With livelihoods at risk, auto drivers are now demanding a monthly subsidy of Rs 15,000. Both leaders warned that if the government fails to respond, drivers may be forced to take to the streets in protest.