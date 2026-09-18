ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengal SIR: Over 37 Lakh Appeals Against Electoral Roll Changes Pending, EC Tells SC

New Delhi: More than 37 lakh appeals against deletion or inclusion of names in West Bengal's electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision remain pending, the Election Commission has told the Supreme Court. The poll panel, in its response affidavit, said the apex court-appointed tribunals have disposed of only about 1.02 lakh of the 38.20 lakh appeals filed so far.

On July 17, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana entertained a plea filed by Prasenjit Bose, chairperson of the SIR committee of the West Bengal Congress, on the issue.

The bench had sought the poll panel’s response on the plea, which sought disclosure of Assembly constituency-wise data of claims and objections filed by the voters deleted during the SIR exercise.

The poll panel, in its affidavit, said that 38,20,683 appeals had been filed against orders relating to the SIR of electoral rolls. Of these, 1,02,231 appeals had been disposed of, leaving 37,18,452 pending, it added.

The affidavit, however, did not provide a break-up of the appeals filed by electors whose names were deleted and those filed against the inclusion of names in the electoral rolls.

More than 58 lakh electors were excluded during the enumeration phase of the SIR exercise in West Bengal, Bose had said in the petition, adding that while 9.64 lakh applications for inclusion (Forms 6 and 6A) and over 99,000 applications for deletion (Form 7) were received during the claims and objections phase, only around 1.82 lakh additions were reflected in the final electoral roll published on February 28.