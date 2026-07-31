ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengal Police Arrest JeM Terror Suspect Linked To 2019 Pulwama Attack

Bardhaman: West Bengal Police claimed to have achieved a breakthrough on Friday by arresting a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist, Hamid Mondal, suspected of having links to 2019 Pulwama attack mastermind Sajjad Bhat.

According to sources, the Special Task Force (STF) arrested Mondal from the Renaissance Housing complex in Bardhaman on Friday morning. Investigators suspect he had links to terrorist groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir and had travelled to the region multiple times.

“He had met with leaders of terrorist organisations in J&K and had been living quietly in Bardhaman before his arrest,” they said.

Sources further claimed that police were also probing Mondal’s association with Bhat, the alleged mastermind of the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. However, the claim has not been independently verified.