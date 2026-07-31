Bengal Police Arrest JeM Terror Suspect Linked To 2019 Pulwama Attack
West Bengal Police arrested Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Hamid Mondal in Bardhaman, suspected of links to 2019 Pulwama attack mastermind Sajjad Bhat and others.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST
Bardhaman: West Bengal Police claimed to have achieved a breakthrough on Friday by arresting a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist, Hamid Mondal, suspected of having links to 2019 Pulwama attack mastermind Sajjad Bhat.
According to sources, the Special Task Force (STF) arrested Mondal from the Renaissance Housing complex in Bardhaman on Friday morning. Investigators suspect he had links to terrorist groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir and had travelled to the region multiple times.
“He had met with leaders of terrorist organisations in J&K and had been living quietly in Bardhaman before his arrest,” they said.
Sources further claimed that police were also probing Mondal’s association with Bhat, the alleged mastermind of the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. However, the claim has not been independently verified.
A senior STF officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said police recovered several documents during the arrest. “Preliminary findings suggest Mondal had information about several senior political leaders in West Bengal and that investigators are examining whether they may have been potential targets,” he said.
Mondal is being taken to the West Bengal Police headquarters (also known as Bhabani Bhavan) in Kolkata after legal formalities are completed, where he will be interrogated further, officials said.
Meanwhile, Mondal’s arrest from a densely populated residential area, where he lived undetected, raised questions about how he managed to evade detection. The Bardhaman district police had not issued a public statement on the case as of Friday, when the report was filed.
Also Read