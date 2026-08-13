ETV Bharat / bharat

Map, Photos Of Fort William Seized From Arrested 'Pak National' Under Scanner Of West Bengal STF

Kolkata: A day after the arrest of a suspected Pakistani national and his “associate” by the West Bengal STF, investigators were examining how they obtained a map and photographs of Fort William, the Indian Army's Eastern Command headquarters here, a senior official said on Thursday.

Rana Rauf Khalid alias Wahab Alam and his alleged associate Mohammad Ijaz were arrested by the West Bengal Special Task Force from Habra in North 24 Parganas district late on Tuesday, while they were “trying to reach the Bangladesh border” through Jessore Road.

The recovery of the Fort William material has emerged as a key line of investigation, with the STF trying to establish its source and intended use, the official said.

"One of the important aspects being examined is how the map and photographs of Fort William came into the possession of the accused, and whether these were part of any information-gathering activity," the STF official told PTI.

The agency is also examining the digital trail of the accused. Mobile phones recovered from them allegedly contained social media chats and telephone numbers linked to Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Investigators have found indications that some of the chats and phone numbers were deleted, he said.

"The deleted chats and numbers are being examined carefully. We are trying to establish the contacts, the nature of communication and whether any information was shared through these channels," the official said.

The alleged deletion of digital material has assumed significance, with the probe looking into whether the accused were operating as part of a wider network, and whether information related to Indian military installations and movements was being transmitted outside the country, he said.

Investigators suspect that Rana has links with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and are examining his activities, contacts and movements in India, he said.