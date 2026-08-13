Map, Photos Of Fort William Seized From Arrested 'Pak National' Under Scanner Of West Bengal STF
Rana Rauf Khalid, alias Wahab Alam, and his alleged associate were arrested by Bengal STF from Habra in North 24 Parganas district late on Tuesday
Published : August 13, 2026 at 6:09 PM IST|
Updated : August 13, 2026 at 6:16 PM IST
Kolkata: A day after the arrest of a suspected Pakistani national and his “associate” by the West Bengal STF, investigators were examining how they obtained a map and photographs of Fort William, the Indian Army's Eastern Command headquarters here, a senior official said on Thursday.
Rana Rauf Khalid alias Wahab Alam and his alleged associate Mohammad Ijaz were arrested by the West Bengal Special Task Force from Habra in North 24 Parganas district late on Tuesday, while they were “trying to reach the Bangladesh border” through Jessore Road.
The recovery of the Fort William material has emerged as a key line of investigation, with the STF trying to establish its source and intended use, the official said.
"One of the important aspects being examined is how the map and photographs of Fort William came into the possession of the accused, and whether these were part of any information-gathering activity," the STF official told PTI.
The agency is also examining the digital trail of the accused. Mobile phones recovered from them allegedly contained social media chats and telephone numbers linked to Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Investigators have found indications that some of the chats and phone numbers were deleted, he said.
"The deleted chats and numbers are being examined carefully. We are trying to establish the contacts, the nature of communication and whether any information was shared through these channels," the official said.
The alleged deletion of digital material has assumed significance, with the probe looking into whether the accused were operating as part of a wider network, and whether information related to Indian military installations and movements was being transmitted outside the country, he said.
Investigators suspect that Rana has links with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and are examining his activities, contacts and movements in India, he said.
The STF sleuths were also examining alleged collection of information concerning military movements and infrastructure near the Petrapole and Ghojadanga border areas along the India-Bangladesh border, the official said.
The special task force is also looking into the possibility of a larger operation ahead of Independence Day on August 15, though officials said the probe is at an early stage and no definitive conclusion has been reached.
"Military intelligence agencies have been contacted in connection with the investigation," the senior official said.
The arrests have also brought under scrutiny the security of the international border and the network involved in creating fake Indian identity documents, officials said. The STF has alleged that Rana and Ijaz were involved in collecting information on Indian Army movements, military infrastructure and important railway-related installations for the ISI.
Rana, according to the STF, is a Pakistani national from Hafizabad in Faisalabad district, who allegedly entered India in 2012 through Nepal and subsequently lived in Kolkata's Topsia area.
"His name was removed from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision exercise," the official said. The STF had received specific information about Rana’s movements on August 11 following which he was placed under surveillance, another official said.
The duo was intercepted at Chonga More in Habra around 12.30 am on Tuesday. The agency is also examining the accused's alleged association with Hamim Mondal, Arpita Sarkar and Aditya Singh, who were earlier arrested on suspicion of links with Pakistan.
Their telephone numbers were reportedly found saved on Rana's mobile phone, the second official said. Following his arrest, Rana was taken to Habra hospital for a medical examination on Tuesday night, he said. Later, when produced before the Barasat court, both the accused were remanded to 14-day police custody.
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