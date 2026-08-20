Bengal Govt Approves Netaji Museum In Buxa Fort Where He Was Held Captive By British
A special gallery dedicated to Netaji will be set up in the cell where he was held captive during the freedom movement, reports Surajit Dutta.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 7:17 PM IST
Kolkata: A museum dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and all freedom fighters will be set up at the historic Buxa Fort within the Buxa Tiger Reserve in West Bengal's Alipurduar district.
West Bengal government has approved the project, which entails an expenditure of Rs 100 crore. Minister of Hill Affairs Vishal Lama presented the proposal during the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari approved it immediately.
During the British era, the Buxa Fort had served as a prison for the revolutionaries and Netaji himself was held captive here. A special dedicated gallery for Netaji will be created at the prison cell where he was confined.
According to a Nabanna official, the primary objective is to honour and pay respect to Netaji and the freedom fighters of the country. "The historic Buxa Fort was used as a detention centre for revolutionaries during the British rule and Netaji was once imprisoned here. This new project focuses on preserving the memory of Netaji while highlighting the history of the freedom fighters' sacrifices."
The move comes after several incidents involving disrespect towards freedom fighters surfaced in the state. Statues of Netaji and Swami Vivekananda were vandalised in Shillong while BJP MP Ananta Maharaj's derogatory remarks against Netaji erupted a political storm in the state.
Following this, Chief Minister strongly condemned the remarks, directing police to take action against anyone who makes objectionable comments against the freedom fighter. Suvendu Adhikari further instructed all MLAs to establish 'Netaji Seba Kendras' in their respective constituencies.
The political circle views the decision to establish a Netaji museum in North Bengal as significant amidst this backdrop. The administration is optimistic about this blend of history and tourism.
An official of the North Bengal Development Board said, "Through this initiative, the aim is not merely to convey historical information to tourists but to keep the glorious history of India's freedom struggle alive for future generations. History enthusiasts will be delighted to see Netaji's cell and the history of his struggle presented in a new light."
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