ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengal Govt Approves Netaji Museum In Buxa Fort Where He Was Held Captive By British

Kolkata: A museum dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and all freedom fighters will be set up at the historic Buxa Fort within the Buxa Tiger Reserve in West Bengal's Alipurduar district.

West Bengal government has approved the project, which entails an expenditure of Rs 100 crore. Minister of Hill Affairs Vishal Lama presented the proposal during the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari approved it immediately.

During the British era, the Buxa Fort had served as a prison for the revolutionaries and Netaji himself was held captive here. A special dedicated gallery for Netaji will be created at the prison cell where he was confined.

According to a Nabanna official, the primary objective is to honour and pay respect to Netaji and the freedom fighters of the country. "The historic Buxa Fort was used as a detention centre for revolutionaries during the British rule and Netaji was once imprisoned here. This new project focuses on preserving the memory of Netaji while highlighting the history of the freedom fighters' sacrifices."