ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengal Governor Files Report On Durgapur Gangrape To President, Home Ministry: Official

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has submitted a report on the gang rape of a medical student in Durgapur to President Droupadi Murmu and the Union Home Ministry, a Raj Bhavan official said on Wednesday.

In the report, Bose has given a detailed account of his findings in the case and also about his interactions with the survivor and her parents who hail from Odisha, he said. "A report has been submitted to President Droupadi Murmu in connection with the governor's findings in the Durgapur case. A copy of the report was sent to the Home Ministry as well," the official told PTI.

The President also belongs to Odisha. Talking to the media earlier in the day, the governor said that the feelings of the survivor's parents about taking their daughter back to Odisha should be respected.

"We have to understand their feelings. Whatever steps are required to help them in this hour of crisis and in future should be taken," he said. Earlier on Wednesday, BJP MP from Odisha's Balasore, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, met Bose at the Raj Bhavan here and briefed him about his findings of the Durgapur incident.