ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengal Elections: TMC Says Repolling Is BJP Strategy; Oppn Claims LoP Role Awaits Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Politics has intensified in West Bengal after the Election Commission order repolling at 15 booths in South 24 Parganas district, with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Opposition BJP trading sharp accusations against each other.

TMC leader Shashi Panja alleged that repolling was part of a deliberate strategy by the saffron party to create unrest and tarnish the state's image. She claimed that BJP workers tried to provoke clashes during polling to trigger disturbances and force repolling in more booths, but TMC chose not to react to the provocations.

"The EC thinks that repoll was warranted out there. That is why, just in the press conference, we replied that this was basically the strategy of the BJP that on the day of the poll, first phase or the second phase, they would provoke the other political parties. There were incidents where they would incite some kind of trouble so that there could be a massive repoll in many more booths. We did not react to their provocation..." she said.

"This was their (BJP's) strategy because they know they are not winning. They wanted repolling in many places to defame Bengal," she said.