Bengal Elections: TMC Says Repolling Is BJP Strategy; Oppn Claims LoP Role Awaits Mamata Banerjee
TMC has alleged that repolling was part of a deliberate strategy by the Bharatiya Janata Party to create unrest and tarnish the state's image.
Published : May 2, 2026 at 12:13 PM IST
Kolkata: Politics has intensified in West Bengal after the Election Commission order repolling at 15 booths in South 24 Parganas district, with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Opposition BJP trading sharp accusations against each other.
TMC leader Shashi Panja alleged that repolling was part of a deliberate strategy by the saffron party to create unrest and tarnish the state's image. She claimed that BJP workers tried to provoke clashes during polling to trigger disturbances and force repolling in more booths, but TMC chose not to react to the provocations.
"The EC thinks that repoll was warranted out there. That is why, just in the press conference, we replied that this was basically the strategy of the BJP that on the day of the poll, first phase or the second phase, they would provoke the other political parties. There were incidents where they would incite some kind of trouble so that there could be a massive repoll in many more booths. We did not react to their provocation..." she said.
#WATCH | Kolkata: On repolling on 15 booths in South 24 Parganas, TMC leader Shashi Panja says, " the ec thinks that repoll was warranted out there. that is why, just in the press conference, we replied that this was basically the strategy of the bjp that on the day of the poll,… pic.twitter.com/1bbEOySZp6— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2026
"This was their (BJP's) strategy because they know they are not winning. They wanted repolling in many places to defame Bengal," she said.
On the other hand, Union Minister and BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar hit back at Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, and accusing the party of getting involved in alleged irregularities and EVM tampering. He expressed confidence that the BJP would form the next government in the state.
Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Banerjee, Majumdar claimed that despite her public confidence, she is internally aware of an impending defeat. "Mamata Banerjee in the morning boosted confidence of her workers, urging them to hold on to counting tables, but by the evening, her inner fear took over, she knows that BJP is forming the government… She has already gone into Opposition mode, knowing that the role of Leader of the Opposition awaits her," he said.
#WATCH | Kolkata: On alleged EVM tampering, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar says, “Mamata Banerjee in the morning boosted confidence of her workers, urging them to hold on to counting tables, but by the evening, her inner fear took over, she knows that BJP is forming the… pic.twitter.com/NL8JjCDcA9— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2026
He further said the Election Commission has so far conducted polling in a fair manner, though he pointed to complaints from some booths in Diamond Harbour and Falta, alleging past instances of malpractice as well. "To ensure a peaceful and impartial counting is the job of the Election Commission, till now, in both the phases, it has done an excellent job… During the second phase, we received complaints from several Diamond Harbour booths. In Falta, tapes were affixed; however, this isn’t the first time, it happened in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well. Abhishek Banerjee coined this model in Bengal, so talking about democracy in Delhi doesn’t suit TMC," he said.
Asked about re-polling, West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari said, "Re-polling should have happened in more booths in Diamond Harbour and in the whole of Falta segment… There is a system and procedure which is being followed… We respect the Election Commission."
Notably, Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday ordered repoll in 11 booths in Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and four in Diamond Harbour constituency, in South 24 Parganas following reports of electoral malpractices. The commission declared the polling in these station "void" after reviewing reports from returning officers and observers.
Read More
West Bengal Repoll LIVE: Nearly 16% Polling Recorded Till 9 AM; EVM Malfunction Halts Voting At Diamond Harbour Booth For An Hour